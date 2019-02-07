This Retirement Account Can Be Better Than a 401(k) and an IRA

If you're saving for retirement, you've surely heard of 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Both provide opportunities to invest long-term for retirement and offer tax benefits to help your investments to grow.

Contributions to 401(k)s and traditional IRAs are tax deductible, so you only pay taxes when you withdraw the funds. Contributions to Roth IRAs, by contrast, are initially taxed in the year you make them, and then enjoy no taxation upon withdrawal.

A stethoscope lies on top of fanned-out hundred-dollar bills. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Sounds good, right? But there's a lesser-known retirement account that can be an even better option than 401(k) plans and IRAs: a Health Savings Account (HSA).

As the name implies, HSAs were developed to help folks pay for healthcare expenses. Specifically, these savings vehicles are meant for people whose health insurance policy qualifies as a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) by having a minimum yearly deductible of $1,350 for individuals and $2,700 for families. If you don't have an HDHP, you don't qualify for an HSA. (The minimum out-of-pocket expenses are $6,750 for an individual or $13,500 for a family.)

If you do qualify for an HSA, you can contribute a maximum of $3,500 each year for individuals and $7,000 each year for a family, if you're under 55. People who are 55 and older qualify for an extra $1,000 in catch-up contributions each year. This money is put aside and saved for when you need it to pay for a broad list of qualified healthcare expenses, including doctor visits, hospitalization, and prescription drugs, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). You can read a complete list in IRS Publication 502, "Medical and Dental Expenses."

Saving and paying for healthcare spending is the chief benefit of HSAs, but let's examine how HSAs compete with 401(k)s and IRAs as more general retirement savings vehicles.

1. Contributions stay in your HSA indefinitely

Unlike the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) which has a use-it-or-lose-it rule, money you put in your HSA never has to be forfeited. Any funds you put aside and don't spend on healthcare expenses during one year rollover into the next year, forever and with no expiration date.

Let's say you start funding an HSA when you're 35 and have $500 left over after paying your healthcare expenses that year. With an FSA, that $500 would sprout wings and fly away, never to be seen again. But with an HSA, you keep the $500 until you're 65, or 85, or older. There's no limit, so you can use it when you need it. Plus, unlike a traditional IRA or a 401(k) there is no required minimum distribution (RMD) that kicks in at age 70 1/2 forcing you to withdraw money from the account.

And here's the kicker: Once you turn 65, HSA funds can be withdrawn and used for absolutely anything. You can still use them for healthcare costs, sure. But if you're hankering for a trip to Paris or Bermuda, that money you've saved can go toward travel as well.

2. HSAs give investors a triple tax advantage

HSAs provide investors with a rare combination of all three tax advantages -- it's the only retirement vehicle that sports all three.

First, the contributions you make to an HSA are tax-deductible, meaning you save on taxes in the year you contribute by reducing your taxable income by the amount of your contribution. This benefit is shared by 401(k)s and traditional IRAs. If you make $55,000 and contribute $3,000, for example, you'll pay taxes on only $52,000 that year. Your HSA contribution could even bump you into a lower tax bracket, so you pay a lower percentage of your income in taxes.