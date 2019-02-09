What to Do if Your Retirement Account Is Losing Money

You invest in retirement accounts to make your money grow over time, but it doesn't always work out that way. When you notice that your retirement assets are losing value, your first instinct may be to panic and sell everything, but this usually isn't your best option. Here are four things you can try to get your savings back on track.

1. Make sure your investments are well diversified

The first thing you should do if your investments are losing money is to check that your portfolio is well diversified. If you have all of your retirement savings tied up in one or two stocks and their values plummet, it's a more serious issue than when you're invested in 100 things and one or two of them dip in value.

Diversification is partly about the number of assets you're invested in and partly about the types of assets and sectors you're invested in. You want to spread your money among many stocks, bonds, and other investment products so that you don't have too much in any one thing. That way, if the value of one of your assets takes a hit, it won't have such a dire impact on your portfolio.

If you don't have a lot of money to purchase individual stocks and bonds, consider mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These are groups of stocks, bonds, and other investment products that you purchase as a package, and they're a convenient and affordable way to quickly diversify your portfolio.

You also need to think about the type of assets and sectors where you're putting your money. Ideally, you want a mix of investments whose returns typically don't move together, like stocks and bonds. This way, when the value of your stocks are down, the value of your bonds will likely be high, and vice versa. You also don't want to invest too heavily in one industry, like technology. If it has a financial crisis and all of your money is there, your portfolio could still lose value, even if you're invested in many different assets in that industry.

If you suspect a lack of diversification is partly to blame for your retirement savings taking a hit, then you should correct this issue. Make sure you're not too heavily invested in one particular sector or asset. If you are struggling to figure out how to properly diversify your investments on your own, you may want to bring in a financial advisor to offer tailored recommendations based on your unique situation.

2. Ride it out

If you're young and your investments are well diversified, the best thing to do when you see your retirement accounts losing value may be nothing at all. All investment products have their ups and downs, and it's never a good idea to judge their long-term growth potential by their performance over the last few months. Even if your investments take a hit in the short term, it's possible that their value will come back up again long before you need the funds in retirement.

Unless you think that the investment is no longer appropriate for your goals or you have reason to question its long-term stability -- for example, if you own stock in a company that keeps losing market share to its competitors -- you're better off making no changes to your portfolio. Continue making contributions as you were and don't get too hung up on a short-term dip in share prices. This could actually benefit you in the long run if you purchase a large number of shares when prices are low and they later rise.