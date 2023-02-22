Is retirement achievable? Investors say they'll need $3 million.

Saving $1 million for retirement may have once held the promise of financial security, but today, even millionaires are expressing concern they might not have enough money for their golden years.

More than 1 in 3 millionaires said it would "take a miracle" for them to retire securely, according to a 2022 survey from Natixis Investment Advisors. As for what it would take to step back from the workforce without financial worries, a new study from the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse may have an answer: More than 7 in 10 investors said they would need between $3 million and $5 million to retire comfortably.

The findings underscore that anxieties are on the rise about retirement, especially after a year of brutally high inflation and negative investment returns. Workers are boosting their expectations of how much they'll need to sock away in response to growing economic uncertainty — even as the typical American has saved far less than $1 million for retirement.

"One of the key challenges we see is managing toward an unknown. We don't know what prices will be in the future, we don't know how long we'll live, and all of that factors into anxiety," David Goodsell, executive director of the Natixis Center for Investor Insight, told CBS MoneyWatch.

