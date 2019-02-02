Retirement Check-In: How Much Are the Youngest Workers Saving?

Millennials are overwhelmingly on track for retirement, with about 71% of this generation saving for retirement, according to the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Millennials who have access to a retirement plan at work, such as a 401(k), are socking away 10% of their salaries.

Young people running across a bridge More

Image source: Getty Images.

But the term "millennial" covers a wide swath. The Transamerica Center says the generation includes those born between 1979 and 2000. By this definition, the oldest millennials will turn 40 in 2019, which is practically midlife -- a traditional time for thoughts to turn toward retirement.

What about the youngest members of the generation, who are currently between 18 and 24? Turns out, they are not saving for retirement at nearly the rate of older millennials. Only 34% of workers in the 18-to-24 age group said they participate in plans like 401(k)s if they have the option, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. In the subgroup one notch older, ages 25 to 31, 67% take advantage of workplace retirement plans.

This is a shame, because the youngest workers have time on their side, which helps savers compensate for lower salaries when they're working entry-level jobs early on in their career or working part-time while in college.

An 18-year-old who begins saving $1,000 each year for retirement, for example, and saves the same amount annually until 67, the respective full retirement age (FRA), ends up with $405,579 at retirement, assuming a 7% annual growth rate. But if that 18-year-old doesn't begin retirement saving until 25, the nest egg drops to $246,805 when the saver reaches their FRA.

That's a dramatic illustration of why younger workers can benefit by saving all they can for retirement. Nearly half currently fear they won't be able to meet basic needs in retirement, and a whopping 80% fear that Social Security -- a mainstay for retirees -- will no longer be available for them, according to the Transamerica Center.

In all likelihood, Social Security will remain funded and retirees will receive benefits. But even now, Social Security benefits only supply about 40% of the income Americans had before retirement, on average. Yet folks are estimated to need about 80% of what they were making before retirement to live comfortably. So Social Security benefits alone may cause roughly a 40% shortfall between your retirement earnings and a comfortable life. That has to be made up somewhere, and for most people, it's with retirement savings (or continuing to work).





So what can the youngest workers do? Use the same retirement strategies as their older counterparts, like their siblings and their parents. If your workplace offers 401(k) plans, contribute as much as you possibly can, especially if it's a matching plan, or set up an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) and contribute consistently. Let's take a closer look at these two retirement savings vehicles and the benefits they offer.

The benefits of a 401(k)

About 44% of people between 18 and 24 have access to a defined contribution plan like a 401(k) through their workplace, a figure that has risen steadily. A 401(k) has very specific benefits for retirement savings.

1. Money is automatically taken out of your paycheck, pre-tax, to contribute to your 401(k): Most 401(k) plans require you to choose a percentage of your salary to contribute, from 1% to 6% or higher. That money is automatically taken out of every paycheck pre-tax, so you are not taxed on the amount. It grows tax-free until you withdraw the money at retirement, when it will be taxed as ordinary income. You must take required mandatory distributions, or RMDs, beginning when you're 70.