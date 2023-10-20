Retirement community holds tailgate party for Vero Beach High School football team
The residents of Indian River Estates are longtime supporters of the Vero Beach High School football team, holding a tailgate party at games.
The residents of Indian River Estates are longtime supporters of the Vero Beach High School football team, holding a tailgate party at games.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reigns of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
The Republicans have now left the lower chamber of Congress paralyzed and unable to function for three weeks, and on Friday they were no closer to a resolution of the problem.
IllumiNative founder Crystal Echo Hawk (Pawnee) shared growth plans for the organization.
The Astros seem to have momentum in their tied series with the Rangers, while Arizona is looking to even the NLCS against Philadelphia.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
It's early in the NHL season, so there are very good options in the waiver wire to help fantasy teams rest of season.
Conor Stalions has been suspended with pay.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
From the most affordable to the top leather option and the best deal, these are the best weekender bags that will actually last.
The all-natural odor eliminator is safe for kids too!
Rodriguez won two AL MVP awards with the Yankees and was part of their 2009 World Series-winning team.
"Doona!" tells the story of a retired K-pop idol who transitions into ordinary life and unexpectedly falls in love with a college student while living in a shared house.
After more than 10 years since the last mainline Mario game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder has finally arrived to delight fans of sidescrollers with a non-stop rollercoaster of inspiring surprises.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez & Co. didn't pull any punches with an offensive barrage that began from the first pitch.
Yes, you can tag those, apparently.
Here are the highlights from this past week, from the war in Israel to the Republican Party’s ongoing chaos in Congress to the 2024 presidential race, and to the gag order against former President Trump.