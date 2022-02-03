Retirement expert: ‘Plan for who you are’ when saving for health expenses

When it comes to planning for retirement, many people underestimate their future health care costs — which can run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Part of the reason? Folks don’t consider their own health as it is, according to one expert.

“Half of the adult population has hypertension and a large percentage of people have diabetes,” Dr. Carolyn McClanahan, a financial advisor for Life Planning Partners and a physician, recently told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “If you have an unhealthy lifestyle — and you're not willing to change it — you've got to plan for who you are and not who you want to be.”

The occurrence of diabetes increases with age. More than 24.2 million, or one in four Americans 65 years of age and older, have diabetes, according to a new report released January 13, by the National Clinical Care Commission created by Congress.

But there’s a payback in retirement for people who take control of their health and their lifestyle now.

“If you learn to take care of your health early and to take care of your diseases like your hypertension and diabetes, you can do a significant job decreasing health care costs,” she said.

Though it’s impossible to see in a crystal ball what someone’s medical expenses will be, an average retired couple age 65 in 2021 may need approximately $300,000 saved (after tax) to cover healthcare expenses in retirement, according to the Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate.

And about 15% of the average retiree’s annual expenses will be used for health care-related expenses, including Medicare premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.

Obviously, that figure comes with caveats because ultimately what a retiree will shell out will depend on when he or she retires and where they live, their overall health, and that great unknown of how many years they have left to live.

There are more nuances when you drill down.

“It really depends on a couple of things,” McClanahan said. “Are you a high health care user, or a low health care user? If you're the type of person that likes to go to the doctor all the time as soon as you get a sniffle or a hangnail, or if you like to use a lot of alternative medicine, which is expensive, you need to have a significant budget set aside for your health care expenses.”

Long-term care insurance coverage may be able to pay for medical expenses when you’re in your 80s and 90s, but these policies are expensive today, she said.

“If you can afford long-term care insurance, then you could buy it,” she said. The problem is that you have a policy you buy while you're in your 40s or early 50s and “hopefully won't use it for another 30, 40 years,” she said. “And who knows what it's going to look like?”

Finally, Medicare kicks in at 65, but it’s not a free ride.

“You have Medicare A and B that you get provided through the government,” McClanahan said. “And that pays 80% of the costs. Let's say that you have a heart attack, and the bill ends up being $100,000, which is not uncommon when you have a massive problem that you're hospitalized for a while, and then you're going to owe $20,000.”

Meantime, Medicare costs bump up on a regular basis. Medicare prescription drug premiums, for example, will increase almost 5% this year. And there’s a 14.5% increase in Medicare Part B premiums for 2022, pushing the standard monthly premium from $148.50 in 2021 to $170.10. (Medicare Part B covers doctors' appointments, outpatient hospital services, and some medical services not covered by Medicare Part A.)

“It's important for people to understand and learn the Medicare landscape before they retire,” she said.

