What Retirement? People Over 65 Are Launching Encore Careers and Finding Fulfillment Like Never Before

Ah, retirement. That time when you can finally kick back, relax and for once, simply do nothing.

Or is it?

A growing number of older Americans are challenging the idea of traditional retirement, as more retirees decide they want to keep working or pursue passions after leaving the rat race behind: the number of Americans age 65 and over who continue to work has doubled since 1985, according to a study by United Income. Some people simply need to keep a paycheck coming in to cover the bills, but many want some combination of rewarding work on their own terms and additional financial security. If this sounds like you, there are pros and cons to consider when pivoting to a second — or third or fourth — act later in life.

First, do some soul searching, career experts say.

“Ask yourself, what is it that you do well and enjoy doing, and find meaningful at this point in your life?” says Nancy Collamer, founder of MyLifestyleCareer.com and self-described “semi-retirement” coach. Don’t re-invent the wheel if you don’t have to, Collamer says. It’s much easier to get a venture off the ground using contacts you already have instead of starting from scratch in a new field.

Network, Network, Network

The network you’ve built up over your years in the workforce is your most valuable asset, experts says. Reach out to people you’ve worked with over time and ask them to get lunch or set up informational interviews. LinkedIn is your friend.

“That’s how you’re going to get a job,” says Chris Farrell, author of “Purpose and a Paycheck: Finding Meaning, Money, and Happiness in the Second Half of Life” — not by sending out cold applications online. Solicit feedback from people whose opinion you trust. Ask them what your strengths and weaknesses were on the job if you’re struggling to figure out what type of second career you want to segue into.

Don’t underestimate the support you can find through your college alumni association, local resources and trade associations, either, Collamer says. You can find free mentoring, online classes and workshops through organizations like the Small Business Administration. Look into a place like SCORE, which connects beginner entrepreneurs with business owners who have already built their own companies. It’s a good idea to join a community of other entrepreneurs so you don’t feel isolated working from home, Collamer says.

Courtesy of New Columbia Distillers LLC More

Get Financially Fit

“Debt is a dream killer,” says Kerry Hannon, a work and jobs expert and author of “Never Too Old to Get Rich: The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Starting a Business Mid-Life.”

“The biggest stumbling block people have when they’re shifting careers or starting their own business is money,” she says.

If you’re starting a new career, you’re not going to make as much money as you did at your previous job, at least initially, Hannon points out. If you’re opening your own business you may not be able to take a salary at first (or only take a very small one) as you reinvest in the business.

“It often takes three years to make a really successful career switch,” Hannon says. “It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.” Create a budget for your new business just like you would for your household spending. Think about how you can cut back in other areas of your life to free up some cash flow. Could you relocate to a place with lower cost of living, for example?