The Right Retirement Plan: Do I Choose a Traditional or Roth 401(k)?

Andrew Kobylski, Wealth Planner
·6 min read
A closeup of a woman&#39;s face, highlighting one eye.
A closeup of a woman's face, highlighting one eye. Getty Images

My friend Abby recently finished her graduate degree and just started a new job as a business analyst. After reviewing her company’s employee benefits package, she called to ask two specific questions: What is the difference between a traditional and Roth 401(k) plan? And which one is best for her?

As 2021 graduates begin to enter the workforce, many others change jobs, and more and more companies add Roth options to their existing 401(k) plans, millions of Americans are faced with these kinds of decisions. Most people realize they need to contribute to a retirement plan; and for many, this account and their home will be their primary sources of savings and investment. So, understanding the ins and outs of employer benefit packages and retirement plan options is a critical piece to the financial puzzle.

The main difference between the two accounts is the impact on taxes paid for the rest of your life. Here is how each account will affect taxes during your working years and in retirement, followed by actions you may want to take:

Traditional vs. Roth: How a 401(k) Contribution Affects Taxes

  • With a traditional 401(k), income taxes are deferred on contributions and earnings until the money is withdrawn. Therefore, you get the tax benefit upfront, but you owe taxes on both the contributions and the gains later.

  • With a Roth 401(k), because the contributions are made after taxes, the tax benefit comes later: All of this money can be withdrawn tax-free in retirement.

For example, if Abby earns $100,000 this year and puts $19,500 in a traditional 401(k) plan, she will only pay income taxes for the 2021 tax year on income of $80,500. However, Abby will need to pay taxes on all money withdrawn for a traditional 401(k) account in retirement — that includes her contributions and all the gains they have made over the years. Whereas, if she decides to place the same amount in a Roth 401(k) plan, she will pay income taxes on the entire $100,000, in income, thus costing her the taxes upfront. That money will continue to grow tax-free over the years. Then, when she gets to retirement, all of the money can be withdrawn tax-free.

How do people decide which account to contribute to? The deciding factor is primarily based on when you expect to be in the higher tax bracket.

Here’s When a Traditional 401(k) Makes Sense

If you think you are in a higher tax bracket today than you will be in the future, then a traditional 401(k) is more advantageous. By using pretax contributions now while you’re in a high tax bracket, you effectively save on taxes in the long run by deferring them until you are in retirement at a lower bracket.

Let’s say you are an individual approaching retirement and plan on contributing $10,000 to either the traditional or Roth portion of your 401(k). You have $200,000 of taxable income, placing you in the 32% tax bracket; however, you expect you will never exceed the 24% tax bracket while in retirement. Since you would pay 8% more in taxes on the $10,000 contribution now compared to an equal distribution taken in retirement, it makes more sense to defer taxes today by making traditional 401(k) contributions.

Another scenario where a traditional 401(k) could be chosen is if a person plans to later convert some or all of the money in their traditional 401(k) to a Roth IRA. When the conversion occurs, taxes are paid on the amount converted at the individual’s ordinary tax rate.

For example, say a person in the highest tax bracket during the past decade of their career retired with $1 million in a traditional 401(k). In retirement, it may make sense to take advantage of taxable Roth conversions by rolling the traditional 401(k) funds into a Roth IRA at their newly lowered tax bracket. This not only takes advantage of their lower, post-retirement tax rate, but also increases the amount of assets they can withdraw tax-free during retirement. It can also act as a nice hedge against potential future tax law changes.

Don’t forget to consider state income taxes as well, as distributions from a traditional 401(k) are taxed at both the federal and state level. However, there are 12 states that offer certain exemptions for retirement income (i.e., distributions from IRAs, 401(k)s, etc.). If you happen to live in one of these qualifying states, make sure you take advantage of the exemptions they offer to avoid any excess taxation at the state level.

When a Roth 401(K) Plan Makes Sense

Contributing to a Roth 401(k) may make more sense for a younger person who expects to earn more in the future and pay more taxes. By making Roth contributions to your 401(k) while you are young and in a lower tax bracket, you can avoid increased taxes on distributions taken in the future when your tax rate may likely be higher than it is now.

In the case of Abby, since she is just starting her career, she is likely in the lowest tax bracket she will ever be in during her lifetime. Opposite from the retiree example above, it makes more sense for Abby to make Roth 401(k) contributions knowing that her tax rates will likely be higher in retirement than they are now. By taking the tax hit now, she avoids the higher future tax burden on traditional 401(k) withdrawals and builds a larger retirement bucket of tax-free assets.

Another Roth 401(k) benefit is that your money will last longer in retirement vs. the same dollar amount in a traditional 401(k). In retirement, the entire $1 million in a traditional account is taxed when it is withdrawn, versus having $1 million in a Roth 401(k) where that money is withdrawn tax-free. Not to mention, if you decide later to roll your Roth 401(k) to a Roth IRA, then you will not be forced to take IRS required minimum distributions.

So, Which One is Better?

Overall, the most important thing is making sure that you contribute to your 401(k) on a consistent basis, regardless of which account type you elect. Establishing a regular savings plan and allowing compound interest to take effect will have a much larger influence on your ending account value as opposed to focusing on trying to project your future tax bracket or what future tax laws may be.

Keep in mind that not all employers offer both traditional and Roth contribution alternatives in their 401(k) plan, but if they do, they may allow you to contribute to both options. For someone unsure of their future earnings or tax bracket, whose employer allows for simultaneous contributions to either option, it may be beneficial to split your contributions evenly to both accounts. This will allow you to diversify between pre- and after-tax accounts while reaping the benefits of both while providing greater flexibility for future tax planning opportunities.

You may also like

25 Best Kirkland Products You Should Buy at Costco

13 States That Tax Social Security Benefits

Will Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Lower Your Tax Refund or Raise Your Tax Bill?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retirees Can Beat Inflation With This Investment Technique

    When managing your nest egg in retirement, there are a number of decisions to make surrounding which withdrawal rate to use and how to rebalance your portfolio. Perhaps the most key, though, is answering what types of investments should you … Continue reading → The post Retirees Can Beat Inflation With This Investment Technique appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Unusual Tactics to Retire Wealthy

    Saving enough for retirement can be a struggle. Check out these three unusual techniques that Motley Fool retirement experts believe can help you retire rich. Katie Brockman: Contributing to your 401(k) is one of the best ways to save for retirement, and if your employer offers matching contributions, you could accumulate more money in savings than you may think.

  • Why retirees are better off safe than sorry

    Conducted last fall, the EBRI surveyed 2,000 retirees between the ages of 62 and 75 with less than $1 million in retirement assets. One of the numerous questions on the survey asked retirees to rate their level of satisfaction with retirement life. The ability to correlate their answers with retirement assets traces to how the EBRI sliced and diced their sample.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • How to Retire With $4 Million on a $40,000 Salary

    You might think amassing a multimillion-dollar portfolio on a modest salary of $40,000 requires winning the lottery. Adam is 24 years old and a recent graduate who just landed his first "real" job that pays $40,000 per year, offers free health insurance, and a 401(k) match of $0.50 per dollar up to 6% of his salary. Keeping his expenses low will allow Adam to save a good chunk of his income and maximize his retirement benefits.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You'll Be Able to Supercharge Your Retirement Savings If These Proposals Go Through

    There are plans in the works to make it easier for savers to pump more money in their retirement accounts.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • Here’s another sign the bull market is near a peak, and this one bears watching

    The U.S. stock market is nearing a top, according to a leading indicator that is based on the trailing three-month returns of the S&P 500 (SPX) sectors. Over the three months prior to past bull-market tops, a fairly predictable pattern emerged of which sectors performed best and which fared worst. This is a big change since mid-May when, as I reported, this leading indicator was not detecting any signs of imminent trouble.

  • Small businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs

    Data: NFIB; Chart: Axios VisualsSmall businesses aren’t happy with who’s applying for their open jobs.Driving the news: According to the NFIB’s July Small Business Jobs Report, "labor quality" is the top overall biggest concern, with 26% of survey respondents identifying it as their "single most important problem."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Companies everywhere are struggling to find workers to fill open positions. And despite many

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • How does a $12,500 tax credit for a new EV sound? Or $2,500 for a used one?

    The 13-year-old Plug-in Electric Drive Tax Credit for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has been given a number of potential overhauls in Congress as part of larger spending bills. As it stands, the current tax credit maxes out at $7,500, which means certain EV and PHEV buyers can reduce their tax burden if they owe the federal government that amount or more. Two rewritten tax credits inching through both houses of Congress want to change all of that.

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • This Pot Stock Is the Industry's Biggest Bargain -- and I Just Bought It

    Although sales estimates remain fluid, New Frontier Data is looking for U.S. weed revenue to grow by 21% annually through mid-decade. This past week, I took the plunge and purchased my first U.S. pot stock, which I believe is the biggest bargain in the entire industry.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • Stop Trying for Moonshots, Wall Street Bets These 4 Stocks Can Return 38% to 73% in 1 Year

    Because of the out-of-this-world gains made by meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop, which are up almost 1,500% and 710% so far this year, respectively, too many investors might be getting the idea they should be shooting for the moon, too. You can still find stocks that are significantly undervalued by the stock market and that could offer outsize returns in a year's time without going for moonshots. The four stocks below are primed for much more attainable gains.