Is Your Retirement Plan Missing an Essential Piece?

David Faulkner, CFP®, Partner
·5 min read
A puzzle of a dollar bill has a missing piece.
A puzzle of a dollar bill has a missing piece. Getty Images

With retirement approaching, you have reviewed your numbers and perhaps are feeling good about what you see.

You have a comprehensive plan. One that accounts for taxes. Protects you from market risk and delivers you a strategic form of income to address your routine monthly expenses. And possibly, even the added costs of any bucket-list items that you hope to check off once you have more leisure time on your hands.

But despite all that planning, your retirement income plan may be missing an important, and hefty, expense.

Long-term care.

If so, you’re not alone. Plenty of retirees, and unfortunately, a lot of the financial professionals who advise them, avoid the topic, even though practically everyone agrees it’s important. About 70% of people age 65 and older will require long-term care at some point, and the cost of that care can be overwhelming, according to Genworth’s annual cost-of-care study. The median monthly cost of an assisted-living facility in the U.S. is $4,300. The median monthly cost of a private room in a nursing home is $8,821.

Clearly, it’s an expense that can rack up quickly, stealing away those dollars that prop up your retirement and maybe even wiping out any legacy you hoped to leave your heirs.

Advisers and Clients Don’t See Eye-to-Eye

Unfortunately, a disconnect exists between financial professionals and their clients on this issue. Advisers say they have talked about long-term care with 48% of their clients, yet just 38% of clients say their advisers have discussed the topic with them, according to a study by the Lincoln Financial Group.

What’s even more puzzling is that nearly every adviser (98%) says it’s essential for families to discuss long-term care, and 96% say it is an important part of a financial plan. Similarly, on the consumer side, 96% of Americans say it’s important to plan for long-term care, but only 17% have planned for it.

Why It’s Not Easy to Talk About

So, what’s causing this disconnect, and why isn’t long-term care a topic of conversation between every adviser and every client?

A few factors come into play, and perhaps the most significant is that, for many financial professionals, the primary focus tends to lean toward helping clients accumulate money for retirement. But that fails to address the client’s comprehensive needs. To fully serve a client, an adviser should also properly prepare for the unique challenges that exist once the client crosses over into the retirement phase of life — where the rules are quite different!

Also, the need for long-term care can raise distressing images, and some financial professionals may feel uncomfortable broaching the topic. They also may feel that they are not well-versed on the subject. Indeed, only 48% of advisers in that Lincoln Financial survey said they feel “very prepared” to discuss long-term care options with clients. So, the subject is set aside for another day — and often, that day never comes. And then it is too late.

One additional factor could be that traditionally, the standard answer for long-term care planning was to buy a stand-alone long-term care policy. That option has receded in popularity as the cost of premiums has risen dramatically, for both new and existing policies, making long-term care insurance unaffordable for many people. What led to those premium rate hikes? An assortment of causes. The data available for pricing earlier policies was limited, and insurers did not price them accurately. Also, insurers were wrong about how many people would use long-term care insurance and how long they would use it.

Other Options Besides Traditional Insurance

But if traditional long-term care insurance isn’t the go-to solution it once was, what alternatives can you turn to so that long-term care doesn’t upend your retirement? Here are just a few options to consider:

  • Annuities. Many, though not all, annuities have riders that can help clients address their long-term care need should it arise. These annuities still serve the client’s needs as a strategic retirement vehicle — but they also have an enhanced benefit of helping with such expenses as assisted-living facilities and nursing homes. One additional advantage is that the usual underwriting requirements are not necessary when adding the rider. This is great for people with health problems who might be rejected as too great a risk for insurance carriers. Further, the client will not have to stress about their premiums increasing unexpectedly, and quite often, prohibitively.

  • Asset-based long-term care insurance. Unlike traditional long-term care insurance, this is a life insurance policy designed so you can use the death benefit while you are still alive to pay for long-term care. But if you never need long-term care, the death benefit goes to your heirs tax free when you die. That’s a big advantage over traditional long-term care insurance, which is a use-it-or-lose-it proposition.

  • Life insurance with a long-term care rider. With the asset-based policy, the long-term care benefit is primary and the death benefit is secondary. But another option is a linked policy, where you buy life insurance and add a long-term care rider as a secondary benefit. This allows you to accelerate the use of the death benefit while you are alive to pay for long-term care.

With any of these options, it is important that the financial strength of the insurance carrier you go with is considered secure as rated by the top rating agencies.

The long-term care conversation is not a fun one to have, but it’s an important one. If you haven’t already had this discussion with your financial professional, it’s time to do it. There is too much at stake!

You and your family will be happy you did.

Ronnie Blair contributed to this article.

You may also like

Your Guide to Roth Conversions

Lower Your Future Income Risk by Taking Action Now

The Long-Term Care Conundrum

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What Is a Property Trust and Who Needs One?

    Trusts are useful financial tools, often used for the purpose of planning an estate. A trust is essentially a legal framework into which ownership of assets can be placed. These assets can include financial products like stocks and bonds, or … Continue reading → The post What Is a Property Trust and Who Needs One? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

    Demographic shifts in places like Fort Bend mean the GOP is desperate to pass its extreme agenda while it can A Texas election official gets everything ready prior to a polling location opening on 3 November 2020. Photograph: Aaron M Sprecher/EPA Happy Thursday, I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that stor

  • New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices

    Apple’s annual iPhone special event now has an official spot on the calendar. Earlier this week, Apple announced that its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th. And even though the event will see Apple introduce AirPods 3 and a brand new Apple Watch, there’s no denying that the iPhone 13 … The post New leak may finally reveal Apple’s iPhone 13 prices appeared first on BGR.

  • Avoid the 10%-per-year penalty for not enrolling in Medicare — know these rules

    Contrary to what many people believe, not all Americans are automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65, which means when the calendar flips closer to your 65th birthday, it’s time to pay attention to enrollment rules to avoid hefty, sometimes permanent penalties. Retirement Tip of the Week: Not sure when you’re officially allowed to enroll in Medicare, or if you already missed the deadline? Medicare Part A, which covers hospital insurance, is typically free of premiums for individuals who have worked at least 40 quarters of any job where they paid payroll taxes into Social Security and Medicare.

  • Retiring at 70? Here's the Maximum You Can Collect in Social Security Income

    If you're planning to collect Social Security at age 70 this year, then this is the most you can collect in monthly benefits.

  • To Roth or not to Roth: Part III

    The objection traces to what’s known as the “Widow Tax Hit,” because of which you should undertake a Roth conversion. The Widow Tax Hit refers to the higher tax rate that a widow may have to pay after her husband passes. This is more properly referred to as the “Surviving Spouse Tax Hit,” of course.

  • Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan

    A provision of the $3.5 trillion Democratic budget may boost the retirement savings of moderate- and low-income workers. A proposal advanced by the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday would make the Saver’s Credit refundable for those who don’t … Continue reading → The post Your Retirement Account Could Get an Infusion of Cash Under This Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What To Do With Your Real Estate Windfall After Selling Your Home

    Many homeowners have cashed in on the hot real estate market over the past year, with some selling their homes even if they didn't plan to because the offer they got was irresistible. These homeowners...

  • Man accused of killing Missouri teacher, her daughter found dead, South Dakota cops say

    JT McLean, accused of killing Allison Abitz and Jozee Abitz, was also wanted on two additional murders, cops say.

  • 23 Surprisingly Affordable Muscle Cars

    If you're looking for a vehicle that's good for the whole family, you probably shouldn't spring for a Pontiac Firebird or Corvette Stingray. Gas-guzzling V-8 coupes, after all, aren't exactly...

  • This Easy Formula Will Help You Determine How Much Money You Need to Save in Order to Reti

    Financial experts share the secret to properly planning for retirement.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Making regular investments in an index-tracking fund like this one is a time-tested approach to building wealth.

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

    Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning. In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give

  • Child Tax Credit Payments Will Be Deposited Sept. 15 – Here Are the Other Important Dates

    The next installment of the advance child tax credit will hit accounts Sept. 15. If you're still unsure about whether you should be getting them, or still need to sign up, here are some important...

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.