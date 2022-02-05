That retirement plan: How much of it should I tap into as I start a new career?

Q: I’m 55 and plan to switch to a new, and likely less lucrative, career. I need to tap quite a bit of my retirement money to supplement my new venture. How can I get the highest payout and avoid the 10% early withdrawal penalty?

A: Congratulations! You deferred income and saved tax during your lucrative earning years and now you’re going to withdraw it and pay the tax at a lower rate!

If your retirement money is in a 401(k) or 403(b) type plan, contact your plan administrator. Corporate plans often have provisions allowing anyone over 55 years old to take withdrawals without incurring the penalty. And while you’re making inquiries, ask about health insurance. Medicare is 10 years away for you.

If your retirement money is in an IRA, there is a provision in the Internal Revenue Code Section 72(t) that allows early withdrawals (before age 59½) and avoids the 10% penalty. It’s more complicated because it requires a series of “substantially equal periodic payments,” or SEPPs.

The three IRS-approved methods are annuitization, amortization and required minimum distribution (RMD). Of the three, the annuitization or amortization methods generally allow the maximum available withdrawals. Ordinary income tax will still be due, but the penalty will be avoided.

Recently, the annuitization and amortization methods changed and now may be calculated using a 5% interest rate or 120% of the Applicable Federal Mid-Term Rate (AFR). The RMD rate generally allows the lowest payment.

The IRS publishes this AFR to ensure that family loans are charging a minimum interest rate and there isn’t preferential borrowing treatment.

For comparison, a 50-year-old with a $1 million IRA balance may now use the new 5% “floor” interest rate and the maximum annual payment may be as much as $61,000. Using the January 2022 AFR of 1.82%, the max 72(t) payment would have been only $38,000.

Payments must be taken for at least five years or until age 59½, whichever is longer. As with many IRS rules, there are exceptions for death or disability.

Starting 72(t) withdrawals at age 55 will require you to continue to age 60.

During the SEPP period, the annual withdrawal amounts shouldn’t be modified. Many people who were aggressively invested in the late 1990s started SEPP plans and then couldn’t fund their required withdrawals. The IRS provided relief by allowing a one-time switch of the withdrawal method. Be sure your portfolio is designed to provide for the required withdrawals; discontinuing or modifying the established SEPP annual amount may cost you a 10% penalty plus retroactive interest.

Carefully consider the benefits and challenges of a SEPP-based withdrawal plan. Be sure you can afford your new venture, your early withdrawals from your retirement funds, and your retirement lifestyle. And please consult your professional advisors. This is a very big deal.

Mary Baldwin, CFP®, is a fee-only financial planner at Buckingham Strategic Wealth in Indian Harbour Beach. Contact her at 321-428-4555 or mbaldwin@buckinghamgroup.com.

