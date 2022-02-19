My retirement plan payout: What should I do with it to make it count?

Steven Podnos
The question: I am 62 and received a lump sum from my retirement plan. This is what my spouse and I need to live on for our remaining lifetimes (other than Social Security). What should I do with the money?

The answer:If you are like most of us, you don’t have much choice. If you are married and in reasonable health, it is likely that you and your spouse have a probably combined life expectancy of three to four decades. During this time, you’ll need your money to grow at the very least at the rate of taxes and inflation in order to just buy the same amount of items as you would buy today.

If you assume 1% of your investments go to taxes and 3% a year keeps up with inflation, you would need to more than double your money in under 20 years just to keep even on purchasing power. If you need to grow the funds, then you’ll need more than 4%. And, if inflation rears its ugly head, you will need an even higher return just to break even.

You can’t get there with cash. At best, cash returns a negative return after taxes and inflation, especially with today’s ultra-low returns on money market funds and short-term bank CDs. This is the price you pay for being liquid.

Fixed income (lending money longer term to businesses and governments) usually earns an amount close to the costs of inflation and taxes, but as with cash, ultra-low rates currently make losses in purchasing power with fixed income investments more likely than in the past. Also, the current low rates of interest paid on fixed income suggests that it will be incredibly hard to even break even on purchasing power with fixed income for some time.

The only liquid asset class that has historically outdone taxes and inflation by at least a few percent a year has been stocks. It is reasonable to assume this behavior will continue, but you must also appreciate that I mean this happens over long periods of time. It is very hard to find any 15-year period in the last 100 years in which you would have lost money with a simple buy and hold technique for stocks. This strategy implies that you use discipline and diversification.

What about other options? Real estate is something to consider. Owning rental real estate can be a good diversifier and can have reasonable returns. However, real estate is illiquid, has annual carrying costs, and is time consuming. Doing well in real estate is usually something that happens only over long periods of time.

A small business is an option if you have the interest and expertise to do this. However, the chance of success in most small businesses is dismal. And business, like real estate, has annual carrying costs and is time consuming. You may not want this in your retirement years.

Steven Podnos is a fee-only financial planner in Central Florida. He can be reached at Steven@wealthcarellc.com and at www.WealthCareLLC.com.
Investing in someone else’s small nonpublic business is incredibly risky. I’ve seen many people doing so lose their money and have yet to see anyone do well in this behavior.

In summary, assuming you wish your money to keep up with taxes and inflation (at the least), you have little choice other than putting it to work in the stock market. The percentage of your portfolio that should be in stocks is a very individualized process. Best of luck to you in retirement!

