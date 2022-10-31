Retirement Quiz: Can You Answer These 6 Important Questions About Retirement?

Crystal Mayer
·1 min read



How much do you know about retirement? The majority of Americans know very little about when they become eligible for retirement benefits and what may affect their benefits. The more you know about retirement, Social Security and how many years you’ll have to cover, the better you can plan.

Take Our Retirement Quiz!

It is never too early to start thinking about retirement and taking steps to fund your golden years. The earlier you start, the more money you will have once you stop working. Relying solely on Social Security may not be the best idea. The Social Security Board of Trustees projects that by 2034, there will only be enough to cover 78% of scheduled benefits.

Setting up an individual retirement account to supplement your Social Security benefits is a good idea, but what else do you need to know about retirement? Take our quiz to see if you can answer these six important questions about retirement!

