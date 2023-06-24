The retirements left in ruins by interest rate chaos

Airline pilot Matthew Colwell plans to reduce his pension contributions as he tackles a potential rise in mortgage payments - Jay Williams

Interest rates are marching inexorably upwards, as the Bank of England continues its desperate fight against inflation.

The Bank Rate now stands at 5pc, the highest level since 2008. Bond prices are plummeting and mortgage bills are soaring – yet economists maintain pain is necessary to force the cost of living down.

But experts have warned policymakers on Threadneedle Street are ignoring a long-term casualty that could prove fatal: pensions.

Dennis Wright, an 65-year-old reader from Nottingham, is due to retire next year. Yet dramatic sell-offs in the bond market in the last 12 months alone mean that his pension has lost more than £12,000 of its value.

A higher interest rate typically pushes down the price of Government bonds, or “gilts”, as their yield becomes relatively less attractive.

“I didn’t know much about investing, and gilts and cash sounded like a safe option,” he said. “But it has lost so much money in the past year, I am going to have to retire later now.

“I really needed that money too – I am on the waiting list for a knee replacement operation and it would have been nice to just be able to pay for that.

“As I understand it, the value of gilts fall as interest rates rise. From 2021 all the forecasts were for interest rates to keep rising, so I cannot see how Legal & General, my pension provider, thought it a good idea to transfer more and more of my pension pot into a fund that was expected to lose value.”

When Mr Wright complained to L&G, it said the “lifestyling” approach – which automatically switches savers into seemingly lower risk assets such as bonds and cash when they approach retirement age – was targeted at customers who wanted to buy an annuity.

Annuities exchange a lump sum for guaranteed retirement income until death – but for most of the past decade have largely been out of fashion thanks to historically low rates.

A spokesman for L&G said Mr Wright’s pension pot was lower due to “unprecedented market conditions” and the income he was able to buy through an annuity was “likely to be the same or higher” and the investment strategy in the fund he had picked had therefore achieved its objective.

But Glyn Jones, the former investment head of the manager River and Mercantile, said it was a “scandal” that the pensions industry was still pedaling default lifestyling investment styles.

“Lifestyling was created more than 30 years ago,” he said.

“It used to make sense then because people bought annuities, and before the financial crisis gilts actually did generate a positive real return. But the environment has changed since then: gilts now produce a negative yield.

“And since pension freedoms were introduced in 2015, far fewer people actually buy annuities. So why is the industry still pushing a strategy that protects against the cost of an annuity, which most people probably will not buy?

“The pensions industry is too slow to change. We should be investing people’s pensions more in steady, dividend-paying companies, not so much in cash and bonds. But the problem is that it is much cheaper for pension firms to manage gilts than it is to invest in stocks.”

Rate rises are hitting younger savers, too. While their pensions are typically invested in higher growth stocks, elsewhere bigger mortgage bills are pushing savers to stop contributing to their retirement pots entirely.

Airline pilot Matthew Colwell, 58, is currently making £645 interest-only repayments each month on a £1.4 million family home in Dorset.

The Captain locked into a 1.86pc rate with Halifax five years ago, but the rate is up for renewal at the end of this year on the remaining £415,000 of the loan.

Mr Colwell’s plan was to eventually downsize, with his career requiring him to retire by 65.

He said : “I have six years until I retire and always believed I was reasonably safe from market fluctuations. However, I’m now looking at a minimum of 6pc, moving payments from £645 per month to £2,100 per month.

“Lots of people I know are reluctantly reducing their pension contributions. If I reduced my pension contributions to zero, which I intend to do, I’d benefit to the tune of £750 a month.”

As part of his new retirement plan, Mr Colwell intends to take away his tax-free allowance and use it to decrease the capital still tied up in his interest-only mortgage.

He added: “No matter your position, if you have a mortgage you’re going to be hit hard. I understand it might seem like a first world problem, but we’ve established a lifestyle we’re content with.

“We’re lucky enough to have horses, our children have enjoyed private education, and we’ve been able to buy one of them a car. Now we’re looking to downsize. We’ll have to get rid of the horses.”

Matthew Colwell, who is repaying the mortgage on his family home in Dorset, rues not taking a cheaper 2pc deal in 2022

Mr Colwell is also hoping to generate a further £7,500 annual income by renting out the family’s annex through the Government’s Rent a Room Scheme. His wife has also gone back into work.

Back at the beginning of 2022, when the Bank Rate was 0.5pc, Mr Colwell went to three different financial advisers – all of whom said he should not pay the £10,000 exit penalty and take out a 2pc deal. He said: “I wish I’d had the guts to trust in myself.”

Gary Smith, of the wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said that while there were no investment options that were as tax-efficient as pensions, they often end up on the chopping block when times are tough.

“If you are a 30-year-old basic rate taxpayer and invest £100 in your pension, thanks to tax relief on that contribution it becomes £125, so you have already made a great return on that. But you wouldn’t be able to access that money until you are 57 – if you need the money sooner, investing an Isa may be better.

“The danger is that once you stop your pension contributions, it is easy to forget to ever opt back in, especially if you get used to that extra bit of cash at the end of the month. It can have a snowball effect on your retirement – and missing contributions could also have an impact on death in service and other employee benefits.

“But if people are choosing between their pension and keeping their home, it becomes a lot more complicated.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.