Retiring Mansfield fire Chief Steve Strickling's career celebrated

Mansfield fire Chief Steve Strickling spent the last 32½ years serving the residents of Mansfield and would do it all again.

And if you talk to the firefighters who have worked alongside him, they will tell you he worked to make the fire department the best it could be and the firefighters as safe as they could be.

"I'm most proud of being able to help the citizens who were in various sorts of need and, hopefully, make their bad days better with the response of our department," Strickling said prior to his retirement celebration Thursday afternoon.

Friends and members of the safety forces gathered at Station 1, at 140 E. Third St., to wish Strickling well.

Firefighting was always in his blood

Strickling was 18 when he joined the Jefferson Township Fire Department in Bellville as a volunteer firefighter after graduating from Clear Fork High School in 1987.

His father, James Strickling, is a longtime volunteer firefighter with Jefferson Township-Bellville Fire Department. His father-in-law Charles Dome is a retired Mansfield fire captain.

"I grew up with it since my father started when I was 6 years old," Strickling said.

The soft-spoken Strickling has been with the Mansfield Fire Department since June 17,1991. He was promoted to captain on March 19, 1997, assistant chief on March 24, 2005 and chief on April 16, 2013.

His commendations are many, including receiving the Bronze Star in 1994, EMT of the Year in 1999 and the President's Trophy in 2000. He holds a master of science in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska and a bachelor of science in technical education from the University of Akron with emphasis in fire science.

Firefighters laud chief for his leadership, training and advice

Assistant fire Chief Chris Spielman said he has learned so much working with Strickling for 31-plus years.

"He and assistant Chief (Jim) Bishop started 10 months before me," he said. "Ever since we've worked at Station 1. We were all on the same crew, same truck. He's done wonders for the fire department."

Spielman said he considers Strickling a good friend.

"He was always looking out for the firemen," he added. "Always fire department first, firemen right behind that."

Retired fire Capt. Daniel Krizan said Strickling was a great guy to work for.

"He was a great guy to me," said Krizan, who worked 44 years with the department.

Incoming fire Chief Dan Crow said Strickling will be missed. He worked with him 18 years.

"We're losing a lot of organizational knowledge. He's been here for 32½ years, a decade (of that time) as chief. That's something that is going to take some time to transition from," said Crow, who becomes chief on Saturday.

Assistant fire Chief Troy Reed said he personally will miss the chief a lot.

Chief credited for department's equipment being in top shape

"We've been friends for years. We grew up in the same town (Bellville) and volunteered on the same department," Reed said. "I've known him as long as I've been in the fire service.

"I've learned a lot from him. As chief he's done a very good job for us, our equipment is probably in the very best shape it's ever been," Reed said. "He has always, in his dealings with everyone, he has put the department first in all of his decisions. He has left us in a good place and I think it is a feather in the cap of his career that we are where we are."

Capt. Michael Carey said he has worked with Strickling for 25 years.

"Chief Crow will be my seventh fire chief," Carey said, listing Ransom, Ball, Krizan, Bailey, Harsch, Strickling and now Crow. "I'd put him in probably the top 2 (chiefs). Can't be No. 1 because he didn't hire me."

Carey said the chief was always there to give him pointers and he's always remembered what he taught him.

"He takes a lot of heart to what he teaches. He's been great," Carey said.

Carey said working among the 93 members of the fire department, mostly men, he and the chief liked to badger one another all day long, back and forth, like brothers and all in good fun.

"I'm been with him, on this job my whole life," Carey said.

Praised for his honesty, integrity

Lisa Coover, administrative assistant at the Mansfield Fire Department, said, "Chief Strickling has led the Mansfield Fire Department through all aspects of his responsibilities with honor and integrity. He always had the best interest of the citizens of Mansfield, the safety of the firefighters and the good of the department at heart," Coover said.

"His years of knowledge and experience will be difficult to replace and he will be missed," Coover added.

Mansfield fire Chief Steve Strickling and his wife Heather are shown at the Fireman's Ball in 2023 in this photo. The chief retires Dec. 1.

Strickling, who is known for his love of sailing, said he looks forward to traveling and spending time with wife Heather and his family in his retirement. The Stricklings have three daughters, Madelyn, Meghan and Molly.

