Retiring Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Jerry Ault lauded for 45 years of public service

Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Jerry Ault accepted well wishes from friends and colleagues Friday afternoon during his retirement celebration at DLX's Kobacker Room.

Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Jerry Ault may be retiring but the legacy he is leaving will last a lifetime across Ohio for being a leader in developing specialty courts, retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Stratton said.

"The changes he has made in the lives of many of the veterans who came through his court will last a lifetime," Stratton said at Ault's retirement celebration Friday at DLX's Kobacker Room downtown.

"He (Ault) had the heart to see the need," she said. "He may have been the very first in the state to start a veterans court."

Ault, who served 21 years as a first assistant Richland County Prosecutor before becoming a Mansfield Municipal Court judge in 1999, officially retires at the end of the month, marking 24 years, or four, six-year terms, as judge.

retired Ohio Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Stratton congratulations Judge Jerry Ault on his retirement.

Ault's specialty courts changed lives

Realizing the need for alternative sentencing, Ault introduced several specialty courts, which operate as specialized dockets within the court. Participants agree to comply with strict supervision and treatment requirements if approved to enter these programs. These courts increase collaboration between the court and treatment providers, which has been proven to be cost-effective and reduces recidivism.

Ault first instituted a Mental Health Court in 2004. Realizing that a large percentage of defendants suffer from mental illness, these offenders are required to complete treatment for their mental illness. The treatment program is less expensive than incarceration. His Mental Health Court was the third such court in the State of Ohio, according to Ault.

Domestic Violence Court was added in 2008. It was the first in the state and one of the first in the United States. Although it also incorporates treatment, it is a far more punitive program than his other specialty courts, according to Ault.

Retiring Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Jerry Ault, seated at center, is surrounded by family, friends and colleagues during a retirement celebration Friday at the Kobacher Room at DLX in downtown Mansfield. Ault was lauded for 45 years of public service.

His Veterans Court was also the first in the State of Ohio and one of the very first in the country. Ault said he has always felt that many veterans returning home from combat suffer unique problems incurred as a result of their service to their country.

Veterans Court expanded to include Municipal Judge Frank Ardis Jr.

Judge Don Hoover started Drug Court before Ault, court administrator Jamie Schacherer said.

Ault and Ardis, both staunch Democrats, had been on the municipal court benches for many years. Neither could run again because of age limits. Ardis passed away in September.

Stratton asked the crowd to observe a moment of silence for Ardis.

Ault worked closely with law enforcement

Ault received an award from Gov. Mike DeWine, read aloud by local resident Tammy Puff, thanking him for his dedication.

Jerry Ault, far right, stands with Tony Tambasco, Mansfield police crime lab, and Mansfield police Officer Phil Messer at a crime scene. Ault worked for the Richland County Prosecutor's Office 21 years before becoming a Mansfield Municipal Court judge for 24 years.

Ault is lauded as a founding member of the METRICH Drug Task Force. He worked at the Richland County Prosecutor's Office from 1978 to 2000. Many officers came to him to get search warrants signed over the past decades.

Phil Messer, a retired Mansfield police chief, was emotional as he spoke about Ault, calling Ault a "friend, mentor and judge."

"I've seen Jerry work hundreds of cases and when he became judge he wanted to know how he could change behaviors," Messer said. "... When he became judge he said there has to be more in my court than punishment. Holding the people accountable is not just jail. We have to find a way to dig deeper and change behaviors, unite families, send people away with hope," Messer said.

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch told Ault and the crowd that Ault shared many stories with him and he loved the history and hearing about what happened back in his career.

"It was a treat for me," he added, giving Ault an award.

"There's a lot of people in this room who have gotten me to where I'm at today and you're one of those who helped me with my career," Porch said, adding he is eternally grateful.

First Assistant Law Director Michael Kemerer, who was elected in November to taking Ault's seat starting Jan. 1, said he has been fortunate to work with Judge Ault for the past 17 years.

"There's lots of judges but he's been my judge," Kemerer said Friday. "And that's special. He's given me guidance. He's given me inspiration. He leaves big shoes to fill. It's humbling. But I'm optimistic for the future and unbelievably grateful for all that he has given the community and me over the last few decades," Kemerer said.

Mansfield Law Director John Spon said Ault was a "judge's judge. He's extremely knowledgeable in terms of the law. He knows when to be tough but he's always been a very compassionate judge which suggests to me that he possesses very unique wisdom and that is a great quality for a judge to have."

Ault's wife shares lighthearted court moments

Brenda Ault also said her husband was known for rolling his eyes or clearing his throat when attorneys were going on too long, making all the attorneys in the room laugh, including Ralph Bove.

His wife shared what she termed, "Judge Ault-isms," things her husband has said over and over again in the courtroom, including "nobody sees the wizard," when people attempted to bring documents directly to him on the bench, and, "Are you going to name the baby Jerry?" she said, referring to something her husband said as judge to all expecting mothers who came before his court.

Best friend of 63 years shares Ault's life growing up in Uhrichsville

Speakers included Ault's best friend of 63 years, Bob Hines, currently a solicitor for the village of Millersburg, who said he and Ault grew up in Uhrichsville and were good kids at a time when one could compare their childhood to the TV show, "The Wonder Years."

Hines said he and Ault have a lot of history, as youngsters spending hours and hours together with a group of guys talking about girls and being in a band, where they sang.

"We would do ornery things, like sneak out at night like 2 o'clock in the morning and walk around town. And if it were summertime we would sneak into the Uhrichsville pool and skinny dip," Hines said.

Three traits have carried Ault through life, "he succeeds against all odds," "he has the most chutzpah" (a Yiddish term) and "he is extremely smart and the old saying that there is a very fine line between genius and insanity, that's my buddy Jerry Ault."

Hines said he and Ault and their small group of guys also threw pebbles at a friend's second-floor bedroom window in the summertime one night when the boy did not show up to meet them. The guys got the garden hose and sprayed it into a fan in the window, Hine said, saying it was Jerry's idea.

"Unfortunately it was (their friend) Joe's mom and dad's bedroom," he said.

The best friends' lives have mirrored one another.

Hines and Ault both attended the same law school, became attorneys, got married, got divorced, had two daughters. They both had eye surgeries not too long ago that both went badly, leaving Ault with a loss of vision in one eye. They both were diagnosed with cancer in October. On the very same day. Oct. 11, that Hines found out he had cancer, Ault was diagnosed with cancer.

Ault, seated in a wheelchair at the front of the room, seemed to like the stories everyone shared.

"I think if there ever was a case of brothers from different mothers, that it's me and Jerry Ault," Hines said.

"The one thing I want to say to Jerry and we've been like sibling rivalry our entire lives, I think we've pushed each other in a good way to do the things we've done," Hines said, adding a line from a Tom Petty song reminds him of Ault.

"'He showed me stars I never could see.' Because of him I've done things I wouldn't have otherwise," Hines said.

Ault hopes he made a difference

Ault, surrounded by his family, told the News Journal that his favorite part of his career has been, "the people I have worked with and those people I have helped."

