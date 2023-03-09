Retiring Means Losing Dental Benefits (And Teeth) For Millions Of Seniors — A Dental Savings Plan Can Keep Dental Care Affordable In Retirement

Fort Lauderdale, Florida --News Direct-- DentalPlans.com

According to a new study published in Health Affairs in February, older Americans have the lowest rates of dental insurance and the highest rates of tooth loss. Tracking more than 97,000 adults, researchers found that switching from private insurance to Medicare at 65 was linked to a significant drop in the amount of restorative dental care they received —which includes repairing or replacing damaged and missing teeth—and a 5% increase in the number of people who lost all of their teeth.

Because cost was the biggest barrier for the population in the study, researchers concluded that expanding Medicare to include dental care could help close the gap in oral health. With few exceptions, Medicare offers no dental coverage at all while Medicare Advantage plans may include limited coverage but the amount varies by state and some states offer nothing beyond emergency dental care coverage.

The Dental Care Gap Could Have Serious Consequences For Seniors’ Health And Quality Of Life

For many seniors, retiring means losing employer-sponsored insurance and switching to Medicare. That often means losing dental benefits. While 54% of working adults have dental insurance, just 24% of adults over the age of 65 do.

The lack of dental insurance is one of the leading causes of declining oral health due to the simple fact that paying for dental care out of pocket is expensive. The researchers in the new Health Affairs study found that enrolling in Medicare or Medicare Advantage was directly correlated with a decrease in dental services. While Medicare enrollees kept up with annual routine dental visits at about the same rate, they were getting 8.7% fewer restorative services like filling or crowns. While those seem like minor services to skip, over time, neglecting oral health can contribute to more severe health problems like endocarditis (infection of the heart’s inner lining), pneumonia, and other cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), uninsured adults are twice as likely to have untreated cavities compared to insured adults. Over time, untreated cavities grow, contributing to severe tooth decay and gum disease. Among adults over the age of 65, 68% have gum disease and 17% have lost all of their teeth.

The impact of complete tooth loss is felt far beyond the mouth. Without teeth, chewing food becomes more difficult. Even with removable dentures, it’s still not as easy as chewing with natural teeth. As a result, people are more likely to either avoid eating as often or switch to highly processed, nutrient-poor foods that are easier to chew. As a result, tooth loss is heavily associated with both unhealthy weight loss and obesity.

Beyond poor nutrition, total or near-total tooth loss is often a source of shame or decreased self-esteem. People can even become more alienated as they avoid social interactions or going out in public.

Dental Savings Plan Can Help Close The Gap In Medicare Coverage

While the fight to expand Medicare to include dental benefits continues, important dental care remains out of reach for millions of older Americans. Even with insurance, coverage is usually so limited that any major restorative care will often exceed the plan’s annual maximum—forcing people to either pay for the treatment out of pocket or forgo it altogether.

A dental savings plan, like the ones found on DentalPlans.com, is a low-cost insurance alternative that can help make those treatments affordable. After signing up and paying an annual membership fee, members have access to discounts between 10% and 60% on most dental services.

With quick membership activation, people who have been avoiding root canals, implants or other work because of the cost can go to DentalPlans.com and search for a plan that includes discounts on the specific services they need. Then, they can enjoy those discounts within 1-3 business days after they sign up.

