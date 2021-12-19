Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins
After more than 12 years as leader of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history – Dr. Francis Collins is stepping down. He talks with correspondent Rita Braver about how he resisted political pressures to support unproven treatments for the coronavirus; the problem of vaccine hesitancy; and how he will continue with two passions: research and rock 'n' roll.