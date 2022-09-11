After retiring from the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O'Connor became civics champion

Editor's note: This is the 10th of The Arizona Republic's 11-chapter profile of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. Read the first chapter: An Arizona original with rancher values

After Sandra Day O'Connor left the U.S. Supreme Court in 2006, she didn't live the life of a quiet retiree.

She stepped down at 75, a relatively young age, and while she was still in good health, to help care for her husband, John Jay O'Connor. That gave her many more years to serve the public in other capacities, from sitting on boards to starting organizations to teaching.

She launched initiatives to advance civics education and served as chancellor of the College of William & Mary in Virginia.

She regularly appeared in public, at speaking events and as a special guest. She even served as a visiting judge and occasionally heard cases. She taught a class at both of Arizona's public law schools, at the University of Arizona and Arizona State University.

She kept an active, public schedule as an elder stateswoman until she withdrew from public life after she began to show signs of dementia, which she announced in 2018.

O'Connor's husband died of complications from Alzheimer's in 2009. She spoke publicly about the challenges of having a loved one with the disease. She also supported a relationship her husband developed with another woman in the care facility where he lived in Arizona.

In 2008, O'Connor spoke publicly to a special Senate committee on aging about the difficulties of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease. She told them the country needed to get "deadly serious about this deadly disease."

In 2009, she founded the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute, now housed at the Arizona State University law school that also bears her name.

She also started iCivics, an online program focused on helping children learn more about civics.

O'Connor also wrote a memoir, a history of the Supreme Court and several children's books. She frequently spoke in defense of an independent judiciary.

Chancellor and speaking engagements

In 2005, O'Connor was named chancellor of the College of William & Mary in Virginia, replacing former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

She served in the role until 2012, when she was replaced by former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates.

The role is mostly ceremonial — in the college's earlier days, the chancellor served as a go-between for the college and the Crown in Britain. The college is run by a board and president, while the chancellor only attends key events like commencement.

She spoke at the college's commencement in 2006.

O'Connor stayed active in the legal community, sitting as a visiting judge in some cases. She also taught a two-week course at the University of Arizona's law school focused on the Supreme Court.

Institute founded and house moved

She also fought to preserve and relocate the adobe house she and her late husband, John, built in the 1950s in Paradise Valley. The house, now located in Papago Park, is open to the public for events.

In 2006, O'Connor learned that the house was scheduled for demolition, the institute's website says. She wanted to save it, but it had to be moved — and for an adobe structure, that seemed impossible.

But, with more than $3 million in private fundraising, the house was relocated. It was disassembled brick-by-brick, with each getting a number. The pieces were trucked to Papago Park and reconstructed.

When O'Connor saw the newly reconstructed house, she admired its new landscaping and was overcome with emotion.

"It is absolutely astonishing to me that they could move it," she said of the house in 2010, according to an Arizona Republic story at the time. "When I first saw it (here), I just burst into tears. ... It's just a gorgeous place for it."

Now, the house is used for events. Those have included a salon-style series of speakers on topics like human trafficking and prisoners of war. The institute’s goal is to conserve the house and advance civil discourse. It has hosted bipartisan legislative dinners and speakers of all political stripes.

The Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

O'Connor's legacy of service and interest in bolstering civics live on through the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute.

The institute outlines civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse as its core work areas. It strives to continue O'Connor's work in these areas and help the community critically analyze facts so people can best participate in the policy arena. It holds a speaker series, public forums and a "collaboratory" that focuses on collaborative problem-solving.

The institute identifies itself as "non-partisan, objective, fact based, centrist, inclusive, collaborative, civil."

There's also Camp O'Connor, where middle-school students spend five days learning about government and visiting the Arizona Legislature, courts and political leaders.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor accepts the Minerva Award during the Women's Conference Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2010, in Long Beach, Calif.

Sarah Suggs, president and CEO of the institute, said O'Connor maintained a busy schedule and a real connection to the community in her later years.

Once around Christmas, Suggs recalled, after a meeting O'Connor wanted to bring home tamales. They stopped at a Food City. O'Connor chatted with the deli workers about the different varieties and asked the cashier about her day.

Customers recognized the justice as she was walking out of the store, Suggs said. O'Connor was, coincidentally, wearing a black wrap that looked a little like a judicial robe.

"They stopped in their tracks and thanked her for her service. It was very moving," Suggs said. "But the justice turned their comments back, wanting to know about them."

Civics education beyond Phoenix

O'Connor cared deeply about civics education and wanted kids to understand how policy and government worked, so they could better participate, understand and engage in democratic processes.

The organization she founded in 2009, iCivics (formerly Our Courts), uses games and digital programs to teach students about civics. Students put themselves into various roles via online games and work their ways through civics issues, like the path to citizenship, how the executive branch works and constitutional rights.

The group says it has provided civics education to more than 5 million students in every state in the country.

"I hope (students) will become effective citizens and leaders by using these tools to make their communities, their countries, and this world a better place," O'Connor said of the program, according to the organization's website.

Stepping out of public life

What once was an active schedule slowed in recent years. In 2016, she appeared at the opening of the Arizona State University law school bearing her name in downtown Phoenix.

In October 2018, she announced the reason for her infrequent public appearances — she had dementia that was "probably Alzheimer's disease."

"While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," O'Connor wrote in a statement.

Her son Jay O'Connor said at the time, "This is a point of reflection for her and her family. We are so proud of what she has done, in her life and her career."

