Retooling to chase Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis slashes a third of his 2024 staff, cuts 38 positions

WASHINGTON - Facing tough times in pursuit of Donald Trump, the Ron DeSantis presidential campaign said Tuesday it has reduced its staff by more than a third.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations," DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a written statement.

Departures in recent weeks add up to 38 positions on a staff that once numbered more than 90; they range from event planners to senior advisers, said two people familiar with the reboot of the DeSantis campaign.

Once considered the best bet among Republican challengers to defeat Trump, DeSantis remains mired far back in second place, according to most polls. The Florida governor has also heard criticism from donors and other supporters, items ranging from campaign spending to general political strategy.

Ron DeSantis

Trump aides could hardly contain their glee over their rival's organizational issues.

The Trump War Room Twitter account said "things are so bad at the DeSantis campaign" that Fox News reporters "joke on-air they might not make it to next Monday!"

DeSantis officials downplayed the slimmed-down staff, calling it part of an overall effort to re-tool their campaign for the long-term, right up to the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15.

In the statement released by the campaign. Peck said the steps are designed to "put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden."

Another big event coming up: A Republican debate on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee (although Trump may not appear).

Peck added that DeSantis "is going to lead the Great American Comeback and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis cuts a third of 2024 campaign staff, slashes 38 positions