Retrace Trump's 'Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment' with Trevor Noah's Daily Show

At some point in the new year — perhaps after President Trump's State of the Union speech — the House will send its article of impeachment to the Senate for Trump's trial on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power charges. Perhaps, after more than three months of rapidly moving events and weeks of illuminating testimony, you are no longer clear on how we got to this remarkable point in American history.

If you have 20 minutes, The Daily Show retraced Trump's entire "Magical, Wonderful Road to Impeachment" Monday by splicing together Trevor Noah's contemporaneous coverage of events. Maybe you forgot about Gordon Sondland and William Taylor's damning text exchanges, or the fact that Fox News was briefly obsessed with how "sexy" the hearings were not.

And before Trump released the transcript of his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky — you know, "I would like you do do us a favor, though" — he essentially confessed to the whole scheme, Noah recounted. "Okay, we all heard that, right? Trump just said there was no pressure except for the pressure to get dirt on Biden. That's the only pressure we're talking about!" Some of Noah's recap is a little NSFW, but you can relearn some of what you already forgot about Trump's impeachment below.

