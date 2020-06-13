Retreat of Libya's Russian-backed rebel leaves scarred country at risk of being partitioned

To his supporters he was a strongman in waiting, a no-nonsense former general who would crush militant Islam and bring order to the nightmare of a revolution gone sour.

To his enemies, he was a would-be despot prepared to kill countless civilians with artillery, drones, and rockets in pursuit of his dream of military dictatorship.

The collapse of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar’s fourteen-month siege of Tripoli over the past week has changed the face of Libya's on-going civil war, and left the once almost all-powerful general a political - if not literal - corpse.

“It is now clear he will not be the king of Libya, or even of eastern Libya,” said Jalel Harchaoui, a research Fellow at the Clingendael Institute.

"Strategically and militarily, he will not be able to decide if a deal accepted or refused. He will be unable to change leadership of the eastern army or face of civilian government in the way he said publicly he wanted to.”

A file photo dated 18 March 2011, shows Libyan people celebrating after the United Nations Security Council had authorized a no-fly zone over Libya - EPA More

Gen Haftar, is a career military officer who fled to the United States after falling out with Muamar Gadhaffi over the disastrous invasion of Chad in the 1980s.

He returned to Libya after Gaddafi was ousted in a Nato-backed uprising in 2011, and managed to convince several foreign governments, including France, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, that he was the potential military strongman they could rely on to restore order.

By April last year, his self-styled Libyan National Army - also known as the Libyan Arab Armed Forces - controlled some three-quarters of the country and he appeared poised to leverage himself into power at UN-brokered talks designed to mend his rift with the internationally recognised but ineffective Government of National Unity in Tripoli.

Instead he snubbed the meeting and made a grab for absolute power, launching an armed assault on Tripoli, promising to root out “terrorist militia” there.

His troops, which UN experts have said was backed by foreign air forces and included Russian mercenaries, besieged the capital for 14 months but failed to make it to the centre of Tripoli before being halted by GNA-allied militias.

They collapsed last month after Turkey deployed drones, air defence systems, and thousands of Syrian fighters as mercenaries on the GNA side.

By the beginning of last week, Haftar’s key backers were seeking a ceasefire on his behalf. By Friday the main frontlines was more than 200 miles to the east near the coastal city of Sirte.

Meanwhile, gruesome details have emerged of apparent atrocities committed by his forces during their 14-month siege of Tripoli.

LNA troops and Russian Wagner Mercenaries left behind hundreds of landmines and booby traps in civilian areas of southern Tripoli as they withdrew.

Images have emerged on social media of booby-traps wired up to garden gates, doorways, and even chandeliers and childrens’ toys inside civilian houses.

Amnesty international has caused the mass use of landmines a war crime and demanded an investigation.

“We have seen violations of the rules of war on both sides. But the mass use of landmines is a war crime we haven’t previously seen in Libya and it is one that we have only seen from the LNA side,” said Donatella Rovera, a researcher at Amnesty International.

GNA troops also claim to have discovered mass graves containing handcuffed bodies in areas previously occupied by the LNA.