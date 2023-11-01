Retreating Russian T-72 tanks roll over their own mines, polished off by Ukrainian kamikaze drones – video

Ukrainian fighters did not allow the occupiers to evacuate their damaged armored vehicles

A video of Russian tanks hitting their own mines and then being burned down by Ukrainian kamikaze drones was posted by the State Border Guard Service's fighters on Facebook on Nov. 1.

Two enemy T-72 tanks, retreating after another unsuccessful attack on the Ukrainian positions near Kupyansk, accidentally struck their own anti-tank mines.

"One of them exploded immediately, and the other one only 'unzipped' one of its tracks. Two kamikaze drones of the 15th Mobile Border Guard’s ‘Steel Frontier’ unit immediately approached the damaged tank to carry out ‘explosive maintenance’. Now both tanks are beyond repair," the post said.

The Russian invaders had even worse luck in the Avdiivka area, losing thousands of their troops in numerous attempts to surround the city.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine