Retrial begins for Rio Arriba County Sheriff Lujan

Nov. 30—Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb's opening statement took direct aim at what she said was James Lujan's vision of himself.

"Sheriff James Lujan believes he's above the law," Reeb said in the early moments of the embattled Rio Arriba County lawman's retrial on felony charges of threatening a witness and aiding or harboring a felon.

"Sheriff James Lujan believes the rules don't apply to him but apply to everyone else," she added. "Sheriff James Lujan loves the power of being the Rio Arriba County Sheriff ... he used that power to help one of his friends get out of trouble, and he did it in a very blatant way."

But Jason Bowles, Lujan's lawyer, disputed that characterization Monday in a Santa Fe courtroom.

"Actually it's the opposite," Bowles said of the sheriff. "He thinks the rules apply to everyone, including the Española Police Department."

Monday's opening statements marked the beginning of Lujan's second trial on the charges — stemming from a 2017 incident in which he is alleged to have helped his friend, former Española City Councilor Phillip Chacon — continue to elude Española police after Chacon led the officers on a high-speed chase through the Northern New Mexico town.

State District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood declared a mistrial after Lujan's first trial in Tierra Amarilla in early June after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision on the two charges.

Reeb told jurors in her opening statement that after learning Chacon had successfully fled from Española police, the sheriff and one of his deputies went to Chacon's house, told him to pack a bag and used his official vehicle to take the suspect away from the reach of police.

That's the basis of the harboring or aiding a felon charge — a third-degree felony punishable by three years in prison.

Lujan told one of his deputies to meet him at Chacon's house to serve a restraining order on Chacon, Reeb told jurors Monday morning, and ordered him not to tell anyone anything before spiriting his friend away.

That's the basis for the charge of threatening a witness — a fourth-degree felony punishable by 18 months in prison.

"He is an elected official who used his power and ability to determine whether his friend Phillip Chacon would be arrested that night," Reeb said.

Lujan's attorney told jurors the prosecutor has it all wrong. The sheriff didn't go there to help Chacon avoid capture, Bowles said during his opening argument. Rather, he went there to serve and enforce a restraining order signed by Chacon's wife.

Lujan transported Chacon away from his home, Bowles said, because the restraining order required it.

Bowles added the Lujan was concerned about the high-speed chase conducted by Española police. The sheriff wrote a letter about it two days later, which the attorney said spurred "an interagency conflict."

"Pay close attention to what the facts show, and not what the prosecutor is trying to spin them to show," Bowles said.

The state's first two witnesses were the two officers who started chasing Chacon that night.

Anthony Armijo — now a deputy in Sandoval County — said after he began following Chacon down Industrial Park Road, Chacon abruptly reversed toward him at a traffic light, causing him to back up himself in an attempt to avoid being struck.

Armijo testified he didn't engage his lights and sirens because he was in a slow vehicle without a camera and wanted reinforcements before he engaged with Chacon.

After hearing backup was in the vicinity, he attempted to pull Chacon over. Instead, he said, Chacon sped through a busy part of town. Armijo said he and two other city police cars gave chase for about a mile and a half but abandoned the pursuit because their vehicles couldn't keep up with Chacon's.

Jurors also heard from another former officer, Ernest Saucedo, who told a similar story, with some inconsistencies, which Lujan's defense attorney highlighted during his cross examination.

Cody Lattin — a former Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office deputy who now works for the Torrance County Sheriff's Office — said he was eating at Taco Bell that night when he saw the officers speed by, chasing a white truck.

Lattin said he heard from the dispatch center Española police were involved in a high-speed chase.

Shortly afterward, Lattin said, he and Lujan were sitting nose-to-nose in their patrol vehicles talking.

"[The sheriff] was saying he didn't appreciate Española Police Department illegally pursing Chacon through the city," Lattin said.

He said Lujan then got a call from Chacon.

Lattin said he heard part of the conversation before the sheriff rolled up his window.

"The person on the other end of the line said, 'Hey James, it's me, Phil,' " Lattin testified.

After the conversation ended, Lattin testified Lujan told him not to say anything on the radio, or to anyone, about what they were doing.

Lattin testified the sheriff led the way to Chacon's house. After having him call another deputy to bring the restraining order paperwork and asking Lattin to serve the order, the sheriff told Chacon to gather some belongings and the two men left in Lujan's work vehicle.

During cross examination, Bowles focused on inconsistencies in the stories of the officers and a timeline of what Lujan knew and when he knew it.

For Lujan to have committed the crime of harboring or aiding a felon, Bowles argued, the sheriff would had to have known Armijo had obtained a warrant charging Chacon with felony counts.

Bowles told the jury Lujan didn't have that knowledge when he went to Chacon's house.

The charges are the more serious of two cases pending against Lujan related to allegations that he misused his power in order to intervene on behalf of Chacon.

The sheriff also is awaiting trial on three misdemeanor counts of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in another case involving Chacon. Lujan allegedly showed up drunk at Chacon's house in March 2020 as police were executing a search warrant and tried to take over the operation from local officers and New Mexico State Police.

Lujan's trial is scheduled to last through Friday. He remains sheriff but has lost his authority to carry a gun, drive a police vehicle and make arrests.