After retrial, Lansing man sentenced to at least 50 years for sexually assaulting child

LANSING — After more than four years and two trials, a Lansing man convicted of sexually assaulting a child will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Anthony Bonner, 54, was sentenced to at least 50 years in state prison by Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in circuit court Monday. The charges date back to an incident in May 2017, when according to prior testimony, Bonner assaulted a 9-year-old girl he was helping take care of at the time.

Aquilina initially sentenced Bonner to at least 72 years in 2018, but the Michigan Court of Appeals granted the man a new trial last year, saying the judge infringed upon his right to a fair trial when she blocked cameras from broadcasting the child's testimony. Prior testimony indicated the girl was suicidal at the time, and Aquilina said then that she sought to protect her.

On Monday, the judge told the girl's family that while she felt horrible another trial was needed, the new sentence was not dissimilar from the prior one. She said she still feels the right thing was done.

"She was a tender age. She had to face him and she didn't need the world to look in," Aquilina said. "Hopefully at some point the legislature will catch up to what's going on in the courtrooms. Until then, we will have to subject children like her to having open courtrooms."

A jury first convicted Bonner in November 2018 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with the intent to commit sexual penetration.

The second jury convicted him on the same charges. On Monday, Aquilina sentenced him to 25 to 50 years for each of the three charges. Two of the sentences will be served consecutively, leading to the 50-year minimum sentence.

Bonner continues to maintain that he's innocent. It was not immediately clear whether he plans to appeal the new sentence.

In his testimony, Bonner claimed the jury that convicted him, of which every person was white, did not amount to a jury of his peers. He and his lawyer previously issued a Batson challenge, a type of legal objection made on grounds that a juror was dismissed because of their race, ethnicity, or sex.

"Had I went to jury trial with an ethnically diverse jury, instead of a jury that consisted of only white, Caucasian jurors, then I could have had a reasonable expectation of a different outcome, such as a burden of not guilty," said Bonner, who is Black.

Aquilina responded that juries in Ingham County often end up being entirely white. The county's population is about 30% people of color according to 2020 Census data.

She said while she welcomes the objection, she does not believe that race was an unjust element in the trial.

"I didn't see anything unjust or I would have called a mistrial and started again," Aquilina said. "I've done it before. I will do it again. I didn't see it here. This is the second jury who found you guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

The judge also cited Bonner's past criminal history — including aggravated assault, arson and assault with a dangerous weapon — which she said demonstrates a pattern of violence incapable of being reformed outside of prison.

Midway through the hearing, the judge opened the court for statements made by the girl and her family. A court official read the statement, a strong rebuke of the defendant.

"I want you to know that you are going to burn and rot in prison, and I don't feel bad for you at all," the statement read. "I will tell my story and I will keep telling my story, because people deserve to know what you did to me, a 9-year-old girl."

"The only positive thing out of this situation is that I was able to stop you from hurting any other children again. If that is what I was put on earth to sacrifice, then I am happy with that."

