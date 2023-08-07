Retrial ordered for convicted Black man after judge said he ‘looks like a criminal’

A Black man had his 10-year conviction vacated after an appellate court granted him the right to a new trial because the judge said he “looks like a criminal.”

Leron Liggins, of Southfield, Michigan, was convicted on two drug charges in 2022, but a three-judge panel from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday that the judge’s comment violated Liggins’ right to due process.

The comments came during a pre-trial hearing in 2020, in response to Liggins changing his attorney for the second time.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Murphy III said that was “tired of this case.”

“What do you want me to do? This guy looks like a criminal to me,” Murphy reportedly said. “This is what criminals do. This isn’t what innocent people, who want a fair trial do.”

The case against Liggins started with a Michigan grand jury indictment in February 2018, charging him with conspiracy to possess heroin with the intent to distribute.

The trial, however, did not take place until several years later, after a superseding indictment added another charge of aiding and abetting heroin dealing.

In response to the judge’s comments, Liggins filed a motion for Judge Murphy to recuse himself from the case. Although he apologized for the remarks, the judge denied the request and claimed that he could still be fair to Liggins.

The three-judge panel, however, disagreed with Judge Murphy’s assertion. While prosecutors argued the judge’s comments were related to Liggins’ actions and not his race, the panel said the ambiguity was enough reason for retrial.

“Even if one were to assume a lack of racial bias on the part of the district judge, the remark nevertheless raises the specter of such bias...Beyond this remark, the district judge’s other remarks could be understood to demonstrate clear prejudgment of Liggins’ guilt,” their opinion said.