Retrial scheduled for man accused in 2017 murder

Feb. 22—EBENSBURG — A retrial has been scheduled for a man accused of committing a 2017 killing in Johnstown's West End when he was 16.

Jury selection in the second trial of Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, 21, in the 2017 murder of Barron Grumbling, 21, will take place on June 6-7, with the trial scheduled for June 8 through 13.

Grandinetti will once again stand trial in Cambria County court on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Grumbling on May 1, 2017, before a new jury.

In January, a trial began in the case, but a mistrial was declared after a woman that Grandinetti had previously dated told the jury that Grandinetti confessed to killing Grumbling on the day that he had "held her hostage."

The testimony prompted Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to pause the proceedings and meet with attorneys in his private chambers.

Several minutes later, the judge ordered a mistrial in the case because the woman's testimony violated Kiniry's Jan. 20 pretrial order that barred the admission of testimony about previous crimes or acts committed by Grandinetti.

The January trial also heard testimony from an alleged eyewitness to the murder who testified that he, Grandinetti and Grumbling were walking to get cigars from a local gas station to make blunts of marijuana before they obtained the drugs, when Grandinetti bent down as if he was tying his shoe, then shot Grumbling.

Only one gun had been recovered from the scene, which belonged to the alleged eyewitness.

During the trial, a state police ballistics expert told the jury that forensic testing showed that a gun recovered from the alleged eyewitness did not match the cartridges that had been found at the scene and could not have been the weapon used to kill Grumbling.