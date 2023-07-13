Retrial in Teaneck love-triangle murder case draws to a close

HACKENSACK − The retrial of a Manhattan man accused of killing his wife's lover and then lighting his body on fire in the basement of his Teaneck home in 2011 is drawing to a close.

Months after jury selection began, the retrial of Sui Kam "Tony" Tung is finally ending as the prosecution rested on Tuesday and the defense called only two witnesses on Wednesday before resting.

The prosecution alleges it was Tung who pulled the trigger on the night of March 6, 2011, and lit the match, a year to the day after his wife took his three daughters and moved out.

In 2016, Tung was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Cantor and an additional 10 years for setting Cantor's body on fire but in 2019, a state appeals court granted him a new trial, which began in June.

Tung declined to testify in his own defense just as he didn't testify in his first trial.

Judge Kazlau listens to opening arguments. Opening statements for the retrial of Tony Tung for the murder of his ex-wife's lover and setting his body on fire in Teaneck in 2011 begins before Bergen County Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau in Hackensack, NJ on Thursday June 1, 2023. Tung is being defended by Ian Silvera and Christine Farolan.

A bulk of Wednesday morning was used to argue whether or not an email from former Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli to a NorthJersey.com reporter and an article written by two different reporters were to be admitted into evidence. The defense pointed out that the article referred to potential accomplices. Following the arguments, Judge Christopher Kazlau allowed the email and article to be submitted into evidence.

Tung's defense attorney, Ian Silvera, called Andrzej Syniec, an assistant operational manager for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office who helps take care of the computer systems and Mark Turtur, an investigator hired by the defense.

Syniec confirmed that he pulled the Molinelli email from the prosecutor's office's archives at the behest of his boss but said he didn't see the content of the emails. The email showed it was sent to Molinelli by former Record reporter Tim Nostrand.

Turtur said he was given the assignment to obtain The Record article written by two former Record reporters. He said he was not the one who found and printed out the email and didn't know who did but did confirm with someone at The Record that the article was written for the paper.

Molinelli, who is now a private attorney in Woodcliff Lake, was called as a rebuttal witness by the prosecutor's office. He testified about what his role as the Bergen County prosecutor entailed and was asked to look at the email between him and The Record reporter.

The former prosecutor said he was "very much aware" of his obligation to work with the media and he "generally wasn't in the position to give out information in an investigation."

He said the response of not ruling out accomplices was a "vanilla response."

During cross-examination, Molinelli referred to the previous trial twice when prompted about the involvement of Cantor's family, friends and colleagues, which Kazlau immediately told the jury to disregard. He briefly sent the jury out of the courtroom to instruct Molinelli to not reference a previous trial or conviction.

Silvera called for a mistrial which Kazlau denied. The jury was called back in and Silvera continued to question Molinelli. The former prosecutor said he didn't remember exact details on the case and couldn't recall there being public pressure from Cantor's friends, family and colleagues, including a protest outside the courthouse in February 2012, to make an arrest. He also didn't recall them hiring a private investigator.

Closing arguments are expected to be on July 25 before jury deliberations begin.

