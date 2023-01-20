Retrial of Teaneck love-triangle murder suspect 'Tony' Tung to begin in May

The retrial of a Manhattan man convicted of killing his estranged wife's boyfriend and setting the victim's Teaneck home on fire in 2011 is scheduled to begin in May.

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was found guilty in 2016, but a panel of appellate judges overturned the conviction, saying the lower courts bungled the trial by allowing inadmissible testimony from a Bergen County detective. Additionally, the appellate court ruled that prosecutors suggested Tung's guilt throughout the trial because he invoked his right to counsel while police were questioning him and refused searches of his vehicle and computer.

Those references “improperly encouraged the jury to make negative inferences,” even though Tung’s rights were constitutionally protected, the panel wrote.

Jury selection is expected to begin on May 3 before state Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau in Hackensack, with the trial expected to last at least three months. A status conference was to take place Wednesday to discuss redactions to Tung's statements requested by the defense, but it was moved to Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.

Kazlau said he would give rulings as each redaction came up.

The prosecution is expected to call more than 30 witnesses during the course of the trial.

Tung was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Robert Cantor and an additional 10 years for setting his body on fire to hide the evidence. The blaze destroyed Cantor's home.

He was the only suspect considered in Cantor's death after the victim was found. Police said Cantor was shot in the back of the head on March 6, 2011, placed on a bed in the basement, doused with grain alcohol and set on fire.

Tung told police he had found out about Cantor's affair with his wife after he secretly installed a key-logging program on her laptop and downloaded her email exchanges. He admitted to confronting Cantor at least three times to tell him to stop seeing his wife.

Cantor’s killing occurred three days after Tung’s wife served him with divorce papers, the same day Cantor met Tung’s children for the first time. Later that night, around 11:30 p.m., Cantor’s neighbors reported seeing flames at the house.

Tung said he never left Manhattan the night of the slaying and that he had several beers, read some emails and books and washed dishes, only leaving around 1 a.m. to purchase beer. Video footage at the trial showed Tung leaving his apartment around 10:40 p.m. that night and walking out of view.

A computer expert testified that all activity on Tung's computer stopped just after 9:45 p.m. the night of March 6, 2011, and didn't start again until 1:11 a.m., with a program launched at 2 a.m. to permanently delete files on Tung's computer.

During the trial, the state did not present any direct evidence to show that Tung went to New Jersey and relied on “circumstantial evidence of a strong motive, a false claim of being home all night except for a trip to buy beer, as well as the timing of defendant's massive computer wipe,” the court wrote.

