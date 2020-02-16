A return to Auschwitz, 75 years after liberation

The pictures were an afterthought. Once Soviet soldiers had liberated Auschwitz in January 1945, they realized they needed a record. They needed to show the world the horror they had discovered. So, they dressed survivors back up in their uniforms and paraded them around for the cameras.

Who were they, these human beings the Nazis had reduced to numbers? What became of them?

The little boy, B-1148, four years old then? His name is Michael Bornstein. Now 79, he lives in New Jersey and tells his story in schools, showing his numbered tattoo.

The nine-year-old girl, number A-60989? Ruth Muschkies Webber, now 84, from Michigan.

Teichner asked, "The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, as opposed to the 70th or the 60th or 50th. Why is this one so very important?"

"They're all important, but this is very important, 'cause it's one of the last ones we will do when we have the survivors," Lauder replied.

Preserving Auschwitz has been Lauder's mission since his first visit in 1987, while he was the U.S. Ambassador to Austria. He is chairman of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation, and president of the World Jewish Congress.

Teichner asked him, "When you walk around here, when you see what's here to see, what goes through your mind? What do you feel?"

"Well, for me, I feel ghosts," Lauder replied. "I feel people all around me, 'cause I've been through here with survivors, and they told me, 'This is the place where my father was killed.' 'This is the place where my little brother was taken away from me.' Every place here has a story, and I've been there with survivors, and they tell me what happened."

He won't say how much exactly, but admits he's personally given tens of millions of dollars so that these objects will bear witness long after survivors of Auschwitz are dead.

"The one word that symbolizes what happened to the Jewish people was the word Auschwitz," Lauder said. "It's the largest cemetery in the world. There are a million people buried here. We are now three generations later, and what do we see over and over again is that people forgot."

According to a recent Pew poll, fewer than half of U.S. adults (45%) know that six million Jews died in the Holocaust. A 2018 study found that more than six out of ten American millennials can't identify what Auschwitz is, and more than one out of five haven't heard of the Holocaust, or aren't sure.

For Ruth Webber, the memory never goes away. Teichner asked her, "To this day, do you have flashbacks?"

"Yes," she replied.

"And from the minute you got off the train, were you afraid?"

"Afraid? I was always afraid. There wasn't a minute that I was not afraid, except when I was in my mother's arms. Or at night, when I hugged her and held onto her. I was always afraid. You never knew when something is going to happen. Never.

"You saw a German with a gun, and my mother would say to me when we passed by, 'Don't look, because if somebody sees you looking, they'll shoot you.'"

Her mother survived; her father did not.

Children would try to stay safe by hiding among the bodies. "One of the places where we had made ourselves little places where we could squeeze into was the barrack," said Webber. "One of the barracks next to us had the skeletons."

"Protected by the women around her, she remembers their anguish whenever someone disappeared. "They would say, 'God Almighty, please, please see what is happening. Let somebody survive, especially the children.' And this is what we were to do, is have a family and hopefully live long enough to have grandchildren, and to not forget that there was somebody up there that listened to all those voices.

"And I was the one that survived."

Ruth Webber did what those women asked. She has three children and five grandchildren, who could only have been born because she did not die at Auschwitz.

Michael Bornstein has four children and twelve grandchildren. He celebrates the occasions survival brought him by raising a dented silver cup, the only thing not stolen from the stash of valuables his parents buried before being forced from their home.

"And to us, it means the world," said Lori Bornstein Wolff. "To us, it stands for life before, and the life that comes."

The last time Bornstein saw his brother, Samuel, and his father, Israel, was by the railroad tracks the day the family arrived at Auschwitz in July 1944. "The memories I seem to remember is the smell," Bornstein said. "The smell was absolutely terrible in Auschwitz. And later on, I find out that it's really the smell of burning flesh."