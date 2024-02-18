The return of the Choco Taco this summer!?

(WJW) — A beloved ice cream treat that was discontinued in 2022, is making a comeback. Just not with the same company.

The Choco Taco, invented in 1983 and made by Klondike, was retired after the company “had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide,” a spokesperson told Nexstar at the time.

Now an ice cream company out of Portland, Oregon, is teaming up with Taco Bell to recreate the dessert and bring it back to the public once more.

Starting this summer, Salt & Straw is offering a little bit of an elevated version of the Choco Taco, featuring cinnamon ancho ice cream, hardened chocolate and toasted brown rice. It’s also paired with custom dipping sauces.

Salt & Straw, which has locations throughout out West Coast, Las Vegas and Miami, took to social media last week to unveil the new collaboration.

“This is the most delicious thing you will eat in your entire life,” co-founder Tyler Malek said in a video post.

The dessert tacos are going to be available at Salt & Straw stores and nationwide on their website. Taco Bell has not announced when they plan to start selling them.

