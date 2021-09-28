With A Return On Equity Of 10%, Has Pinnacle West Capital Corporation's (NYSE:PNW) Management Done Well?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. We'll use ROE to examine Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), by way of a worked example.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Pinnacle West Capital

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pinnacle West Capital is:

10% = US$597m ÷ US$5.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

Does Pinnacle West Capital Have A Good ROE?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. You can see in the graphic below that Pinnacle West Capital has an ROE that is fairly close to the average for the Electric Utilities industry (10%).

roe
roe

So while the ROE is not exceptional, at least its acceptable. Although the ROE is similar to the industry, we should still perform further checks to see if the company's ROE is being boosted by high debt levels. If a company takes on too much debt, it is at higher risk of defaulting on interest payments.

How Does Debt Impact Return On Equity?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the debt used for growth will improve returns, but won't affect the total equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Pinnacle West Capital's Debt And Its 10% ROE

It's worth noting the high use of debt by Pinnacle West Capital, leading to its debt to equity ratio of 1.19. With a fairly low ROE, and significant use of debt, it's hard to get excited about this business at the moment. Debt does bring extra risk, so it's only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

Conclusion

Return on equity is useful for comparing the quality of different businesses. In our books, the highest quality companies have high return on equity, despite low debt. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

But ROE is just one piece of a bigger puzzle, since high quality businesses often trade on high multiples of earnings. It is important to consider other factors, such as future profit growth -- and how much investment is required going forward. So I think it may be worth checking this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Pinnacle West Capital may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Oil prices are rallying — Goldman Sachs says trade these stocks for big gains

    Oil prices are making a strong move higher, causing Goldman Sachs to come out very bullish on several industry players.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Think the U.S. Stock Market is the Biggest Market in the World? — You'd be Wrong, and a There is a New Way to Trade It

    Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash Think that the United States stock market is the largest and most liquid market in the world? Not by a long shot. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the biggest and most actively traded market in the world. In 2020, the dollar value amount of U.S. treasuries traded reached an average of over $600 billion per day, handily beating the U.S. stock market figure of an average of $450 billion traded per day — no small feat. Until recently, most U.S. Treasury issued or based p

  • How Bad Are Things in China? Goldman Sachs Just Slashed Its Growth Forecast to Zero.

    Production has been halted at a number of factories, including some supplying Apple and Tesla, due to widespread shortages.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Polestar Valued at $20 Billion in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-vehicle maker backed by Volvo Car Group and actor Leonardo DiCaprio, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company at a roughly $20 billion enterprise valuation.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe automaker f

  • Bond Yields Are Surging. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • Better Buy: Vanguard Growth ETF or iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF?

    These two large-cap growth ETFs are among the most popular in their class. But there's one key difference between them.

  • What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock?

    Sometimes an inheritance includes more than a house or an heirloom vase. Investors can choose to pass down to their heirs financial securities like stocks. Determining the value of such a bequest is vital. Without the proper calculations or procedures, … Continue reading → The post What Is the Cost Basis of Inherited Stock? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.