With A Return On Equity Of 6.5%, Has Essex Property Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:ESS) Management Done Well?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. By way of learning-by-doing, we'll look at ROE to gain a better understanding of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Essex Property Trust

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Essex Property Trust is:

6.5% = US$383m ÷ US$5.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.06.

Does Essex Property Trust Have A Good ROE?

By comparing a company's ROE with its industry average, we can get a quick measure of how good it is. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. You can see in the graphic below that Essex Property Trust has an ROE that is fairly close to the average for the REITs industry (6.9%).

roe
roe

That's neither particularly good, nor bad. Even if the ROE is respectable when compared to the industry, its worth checking if the firm's ROE is being aided by high debt levels. If a company takes on too much debt, it is at higher risk of defaulting on interest payments.

How Does Debt Impact ROE?

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Combining Essex Property Trust's Debt And Its 6.5% Return On Equity

It's worth noting the high use of debt by Essex Property Trust, leading to its debt to equity ratio of 1.04. With a fairly low ROE, and significant use of debt, it's hard to get excited about this business at the moment. Debt does bring extra risk, so it's only really worthwhile when a company generates some decent returns from it.

Conclusion

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. If two companies have around the same level of debt to equity, and one has a higher ROE, I'd generally prefer the one with higher ROE.

Having said that, while ROE is a useful indicator of business quality, you'll have to look at a whole range of factors to determine the right price to buy a stock. Profit growth rates, versus the expectations reflected in the price of the stock, are a particularly important to consider. So you might want to take a peek at this data-rich interactive graph of forecasts for the company.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

    The FTX founder and former CEO says he needs the money to pay his legal fees, despite rival claims by the company and by crypto lender BlockFi.

  • 2 Super Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist No Matter What the Market Does This Year

    These two businesses are on the up-and-up, so investors should ignore the broader stock market's gyrations.

  • Down 25%, This Surefire Passive-Income Powerhouse Is a No-Brainer Buy for 2023

    A useful metric for determining the efficiency of a business relevant to its peers is the return on capital employed (ROCE). Union Pacific's ROCE of 17.8% is near a 10-year high, and it's the highest of its peer group. Considering Union Pacific invested over $35 billion in improvements over the past decade, the high ROCE shows that those investments are paying off.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two rock-solid buys and one well-known industry leader to avoid.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite nosedived into a bear market last year, dragged down by high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears. Throughout that drawdown, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have seen their share prices plunge 73% and 30%, respectively. Last year was tough for Tesla.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Salesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. division Tableau was hit harder than other units in the company’s largest-ever round of jobs cuts this week, adding to a major reorganization that signals the $15.7 billion acquisition hasn’t lived up to expectations.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeTrump’s Troubles

  • ‘Am I crazy?’ I’ve paid my fiancée rent for 9 years and spent $10,000 improving her home. She’s also listed on my health insurance. What should I do?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have a situation that is causing a lot of issues in my relationship. We have been dating for 17 years, have lived together for close to nine years and have been engaged for six.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    As a dividend investor, it is my job to find the best of these businesses and add to them steadily over time. Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) is one of the largest after-market auto parts retailers in the world. Aside from the brand power of the NAPA and Alliance Automotive Group brands, Genuine Parts also differentiates itself with a massive inventory of parts and well-informed, helpful staff.

  • Former WWE chief Vince McMahon plans return as executive chairman

    Shares of the entertainment firm rose about 11% in trading after the bell. McMahon said that he expects to assume the role of executive chairman at WWE, to involve himself in the company's media rights negotiation process and review of strategic alternatives. McMahon, who has majority voting power in the company, has informed WWE that he is electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board.

  • Silvergate Stock Plummets as FTX Collapse Triggers $8.1B in Customer Withdrawals

    "The digital asset industry has undergone a transformational shift, with significant over-leverage in the industry leading to several high-profile bankruptcies," Silvergate said.

  • Tesla stock plummeted 12% in a single day. Here's why

    Shares of Tesla plummeted 12% on Tuesday, wiping nearly $50 billion from the company's value and eliciting scrutiny of CEO Elon Musk as he appears tofocus on Twitter. Since Musk acquired Twitter in late October, Tesla stock has fallen by half. Since last January, when Musk began investing in Twitter, the company has lost nearly three-quarters of its value.

  • Amazon Is Nearly Doubling Its Layoffs. Here's What It Means for Investors.

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is tightening its belt once again. After announcing plans to lay off 10,000 corporate employees in November, the company is now cutting payrolls in its white-collar workforce by another 8,000. In the initial announcement back in November, the company said more layoffs would come, but the additional 8,000 seemed to surprise investors, who initially welcomed the news as the stock rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

  • George Santos Says He Helped the Rich Make Deals. Financial Pros Are Skeptical.

    The representative-elect says he earned hundreds of thousands of dollars “deal building” for the wealthy. Experts say it's hard to break into the space without a proven record.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Vince McMahon Planning Return To WWE To Sell The Company

    Vince McMahon is attempting to return to WWE this year […]

  • 4 Dividend Aristocrats You Must Keep an Eye on in 2023

    Keep an eye on reliable dividend payers like Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) and W.W. Grainger (GWW) for steady income in 2023.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.