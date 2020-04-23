Return to Work Faster - With Compliant, On-Site Tracking

CrewStrong technology allows for safer and more accurate job site tracking.

PHOENIX, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresight Intelligence, Inc® (Scottsdale, AZ) is working with OEM Data Delivery (Shelton, CT) Bluetooth devices to deliver a revolutionary new solution. Foresight Intelligence® offers this new solution through its telematics product suite front-runner; Fleet Intelligence™.

Fleet Intelligence's CrewStrong™ brings the next evolution in tracking, and a powerful pandemic management tool against COVID-19.

CrewStrong™ offers a safe return to offices and jobsites with the advanced tracking capabilities of pairing small and discreet devices such as BT5v Bluetooth tags from OEM Data Delivery with Fleet Intelligence's patent-pending geofence technology to track crew members while they are on site. If a member of your team tests positive for COVID-19, you simply access a report through your dashboard that lists that individual's every interaction within a particular radius for any previous time period selected. The Bluetooth tag can be attached to any "worn" item such as a hard hat, badge ID or keys. This alleviates compliance and tracking concerns that can come into play with other application-based tracking platforms. This solution offers "congregating warnings" to ping certain selected team members when there are more than the allotted amount of team members gathering in close proximity.

Foresight Intelligence® is a data company formed in 2009 that has led the frontier for telematics and data management with their earliest offering of Business Intelligence software solutions for global heavy equipment dealerships. Fleet Intelligence™ was formed in 2017 to service heavy construction and over the road verticals with a true mixed fleet offering. Fleet Intelligence™ is one of the only data platforms that boasts mixed fleet management of their size and complexity available in today's marketplace.

Dale Hanna, CEO & Founder of Foresight Intelligence®, said of this new offering: "It is important to have solutions that are relevant to the need and timing of where of the industry. Being a business intelligence platform, we are quickly able to create solutions that our customers need, and right now, primary concerns are job site safety, health and awareness."

OEM Controls has been the leader in design and development of electro-hydraulic controllers for over 50 years.

President & COO of OEM Controls and its subdivision, OEM Data Delivery, Sam Simons stated: "Working with the data professionals from Foresight Intelligence and Fleet Intelligence has been a solid fit for OEM Data Delivery. We are focused on developing rugged custom data devices that support Fleet Intelligence's ecosystem. We are very excited to be a part of this new and powerful safety management tool, CrewStrong™."

"Getting the world back to work is on everyone's mind, we are happy to be two companies that are able to help speed this up but doing so with safety and risk mitigation at the forefront." – Dale Hanna, CEO of Foresight Intelligence®

For Inquiries, please contact Foresight Intelligence Director of Marketing, Brandwyn Boyle: bboyle@foresightintelligence.com | +1 480.433.8403

Related Images

crewstrong-dashboard.png

CrewStrong Dashboard

Related Links

CrewStrong™ Product Page

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/return-to-work-faster---with-compliant-on-site-tracking-301045801.html

SOURCE Foresight Intelligence, Inc