Return the favour: South Korea looks to U.S. for COVID-19 vaccine aid

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul
Sangmi Cha
·2 min read

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign minister said on Wednesday he hopes the United States will help Seoul address its COVID-19 vaccine shortage as a return in favour of test kits and masks it sent to Washington earlier in the pandemic.

The request comes as the South Korean government has come under fire from local media for not doing enough to secure enough vaccines early. It has inoculated just 3% of its population due to tight global supply and limited access.

"We have been stressing to the U.S. that 'a friend in need is a friend indeed'," Chung Eui-yong told reporters at the Kwanhun Club, a representative association of journalists in South Korea.

He said South Korea had airlifted Washington a large volume of coronavirus test kits and face masks in the early stages of the pandemic "in the spirit of the special South Korea-U.S. alliance," even as domestic supply was very tight.

"We are hoping that the U.S. will help us out with the challenges we are facing with the vaccines, based on the solidarity we demonstrated last year."

Chung said the two countries were in talks and raised the potential contribution it can make to the global vaccine supply chain that the U.S. President Joe Biden is keen on.

Park Jin, an opposition party lawmaker, called for more aggressive vaccine diplomacy and urged the government to invoke its free trade agreement (FTA) with Washington to demand access to pharmaceutical products.

"The government needs to be more proactive... and The FTA provides us a legal base to demand (vaccines) as it stipulates the two countries' commitment to promoting the development of and facilitating access to pharmaceutical products," Park told Reuters.

The U.S. embassy in Seoul did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Around 1.77 million people in South Korea have had their first dose of AstraZeneca Plc or Pfizer vaccines. The low inoculation rate compares with a 40% vaccination rate in the United States, according to a Reuters data https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access.

South Korea reported 731 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, surging from 549 cases a day earlier, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 115,926, with 1,806 deaths.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha, additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict

  • Is herd immunity to COVID-19 possible? Experts increasingly say no.

    ­­The United States may never reach full herd immunity against COVID-19 experts say, but vaccination can tame the coronavirus.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • George Floyd: The murder that drove America to the brink

    Activists vow their march for racial justice is only just beginning, but not everyone is on board.

  • Hornet LaMelo Ball thought injury was ‘nothing too big.’ Month later, he’s almost back

    Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball discusses his recovery from a fractured wrist.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Zion Williamson to debut Jordan Brand sneakers, Zion 1, tonight: 'This is surreal'

    New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williams is the first Gen Z athlete to have signature shoes for Nike's Jordan Brand. He debuts the Zion 1 sneakers tonight.

  • Brazil warns Biden not to trust Bolsonaro as he demands cash in exchange for climate action

    ‘US should not strike an agreement with federal government because it won’t be fulfilled’ São Paulo governor says

  • Tesla: Elon Musk suggests Autopilot not to blame for fatal crash

    One victim was found in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back after the accident in Texas.

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts against him in the killing of George Floyd. The jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

  • Driverless shuttles will soon zip tourists through Yellowstone. How do they work?

    The automated shuttles could come to more national parks soon.

  • Biden on Chauvin trial: 'I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict'

    Speaking to reporters at the White House, the president said he believes the evidence against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd's murder is "overwhelming."

  • George W Bush says Derek Chauvin murder trial was conducted ‘fairly’ in first live interview in three years

    Former President George W Bush weighed in on the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin during a recent interview, calling the process "fair" but abstaining from giving his prediction on the verdict. Mr Bush appeared on NBC's "TODAY," where he weighed in on a number of topics, including the modern Republican party and the trial of Mr Chauvin. The appearance was Mr Bush's first live television interview in three years.

  • Marvel debuts trailer for Shang-Chi, its 1st superhero movie with an Asian lead

    Meet the latest addition to Earth's mightiest heroes. Marvel Studios on Monday debuted the teaser trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, its very first superhero movie centered around an Asian lead. Simu Liu stars as the titular Marvel superhero. In the film, Shang-Chi is living in America after training to become an assassin under his father but walking away from it all, "only to find himself sucked back into his father's sinister domain," Entertainment Weekly writes. Director Destin Daniel Cretton explained to Entertainment Weekly that the film tells a story about Asian identity and that its crew was a "big mix of Asian cultures coming together," while star Awkwafina added that she saw a "level of Asian representation that I haven't seen" while working on it. Liu also told Entertainment Weekly that although Shang-Chi draws from Marvel's comics, it avoids some aspects of the character's portrayal dating back to the 1970s that "could feel a little stereotypical." For Liu, it's surely a bit surreal debuting as the character after tweeting at Marvel calling for an Asian superhero all the way back in 2014 — only to himself become the very hero he was looking for. Besides, today just so happens to be Liu's birthday. As far as birthday presents go, this was surely a pretty good one, and Liu could hardly contain his excitement as he tweeted, "THIS IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to hit theaters in September. More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingBad Bunny's 2022 tour sold out. Does this mean concerts are back?

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty on all three counts in George Floyd death

    FOX News contributors Jonathan Turley and Andrew McCarthy discuss the guilty verdict on 'Special Report'

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution