The return of Gin’s Tavern in Factoryville

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owners of a popular restaurant that was destroyed by fire last spring in Wyoming County have started rebuilding and on Wednesday the owners of Gin’s Tavern are excited to share their progress with 28/22 News.

“Coming through Tunkhannock, I could see the smoke in the air, and I just burst into tears,” said Sandy Kostick, owner of Gin’s Tavern.

May 19th, 2023; a day the owners of Gin’s Tavern will never forget.

“It was outside the air-conditioning unit. Something ignited it,” said Ashley Shylkofski, the daughter of the Gin’s Tavern owner.

The fire that ripped through Gin Tavern in Clinton Township last spring left the owners uncertain of what to do next.

“I thought it was a fryer like everybody else did, I’m sure, but I only live about five minutes away and by the time I got here I saw it started outside and I just knew, I fell to my knees,” Shylkofski continued.

The owners worked tirelessly for several months to get the proper permits, create a new design, and find a new spot to rebuild. The rebuilding started last month.

“It was another overwhelming feeling when the work got started, I didn’t know what to expect, but these guys are incredible working in all the elements to get there,” Shylkofski added.

Construction continues at the new Gin’s Tavern, which is pretty much going to be across the street from where the old location was, this family-owned business started decades ago.

“It was founded in 1955 by my great grandfather, sold, then ultimately my grandfather bought it back in the ’80s so it’s been around since the ’80s,” said Shylkofski.

“The new building is going to be a new trendy type of atmosphere with the comfort of Home. It will be 5500 square feet with outdoor seating for the summertime,” Kostick explained.

If everything goes as planned, the restaurant will be open this summer.

“It is run by family. Everything is close-knit. The food, the menu, homemade, our soups, everything, pizza dough, you name it, we make it from scratch, and it’s just enlightening to me to carry on my grandmother’s name. It was named after her, her name was Virginia and they called Gins,” Kostick concluded.

