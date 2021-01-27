Return letter from Biden again shows Texas kindergarten students 'their voice matters,' teacher says

Cristina Carreon, El Paso Times

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso teacher received a letter from President Joe Biden after her kindergarten class wrote to congratulate him for winning the 2020 election.

Barron Elementary teacher Martha Tavarez and her class wrote to the then president-elect and Jill Biden after she gave a lesson to her students about the presidential election, including hosting a mock election, according to a news release on the El Paso Independent School District's website.

The letter her class received in response bore the official seal of the Office of the President-Elect and some words of appreciation from the man elected as America's 46th president.

Barron Elementary School kindergarten teacher Martha Tavarez and her students write to presidential figures.
“I received your letter and wanted to let you know how much I appreciate your kind words,” Biden wrote in the letter.

Biden wrote that he was "heartened by the spirit and resilience of the American people."

“Thanks again for writing, Martha. For keeping the faith in us and in the country we love, I am forever grateful to you.”

It wasn't the first time Tavarez has written to presidential figures. She has worked with her students to pen letters to former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and former first lady Melania Trump.

Her students also sent get-well cards to former first lady Barbara Bush, although she died before receiving them.

“Her husband President George Bush and her son President George W. Bush wrote us a letter and sent us the funeral cards,” Tavarez said in the news release.

Her class sent drawings and notes with best wishes to Bush family, as well as to the McCain family following the death of U.S. Sen. John McCain in 2018.

“They are just saying, that their hearts are with them. The kids need to see the littlest thing can make someone happy,” Tavarez said in the release.

“I want to make their heart happy and they need to make other people’s heart happy and start a trend.”

She also wrote to Obama in 2015 after the Charlottesville, South Carolina, church shooting.

Jan. 23: Biden's Education Department looks to ditch accreditor of seemingly fake school

“I talk to the kids about the letter and they give me ideas of what to write,” Tavarez said in the release.

“My students are excited when we get responses from people we send letters to. It teaches them that their voice matters.”

In addition to receiving a response from Biden, she also received a response from Vice President Kamala Harris. The class wrote to Harris last summer after listening to her speak about the importance of education.

According to the release, Tavarez plans to work with her class to write two more letters to Biden and Harris to receive responses with their new official seals.

Elsewhere in Texas, other teachers found ways to participate in the presidential proceedings.

One teacher from Austin participated in Biden's inauguration Wednesday.

Westlake High School teacher Cathy Cluck was featured in Biden's virtual Heroes Parade, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Follow Cristina Carreon on Twitter: @Cris_carreon90.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Texas kindergarten teacher receives a letter back from President Biden

