These Return Metrics Don't Make Berjaya Assets Berhad (KLSE:BJASSET) Look Too Strong

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Berjaya Assets Berhad (KLSE:BJASSET), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Berjaya Assets Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0062 = RM18m ÷ (RM3.1b - RM281m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Berjaya Assets Berhad has an ROCE of 0.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 5.3%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Berjaya Assets Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Berjaya Assets Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Berjaya Assets Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Berjaya Assets Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 2.5% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Berjaya Assets Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Berjaya Assets Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 42% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Berjaya Assets Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Berjaya Assets Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

