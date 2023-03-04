These Return Metrics Don't Make Darco Water Technologies (SGX:BLR) Look Too Strong

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Darco Water Technologies (SGX:BLR), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Darco Water Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0014 = S$57k ÷ (S$87m - S$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Darco Water Technologies has an ROCE of 0.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 7.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Darco Water Technologies' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Darco Water Technologies, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Darco Water Technologies. About five years ago, returns on capital were 2.4%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Darco Water Technologies becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Darco Water Technologies has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 53%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Darco Water Technologies is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 76% during the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Like most companies, Darco Water Technologies does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

