These Return Metrics Don't Make Titon Holdings (LON:TON) Look Too Strong

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. Having said that, after a brief look, Titon Holdings (LON:TON) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Titon Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = UK£293k ÷ (UK£21m - UK£4.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Titon Holdings has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Titon Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Titon Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Titon Holdings, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 13% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Titon Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 47% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Titon Holdings we've found 4 warning signs (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Titon Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

