These Return Metrics Don't Make Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Look Too Strong

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. So after glancing at the trends within Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tripadvisor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$32m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$656m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Tripadvisor has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 5.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Tripadvisor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Tripadvisor's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Tripadvisor. To be more specific, the ROCE was 8.1% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Tripadvisor to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Tripadvisor's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 34% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

While Tripadvisor doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

