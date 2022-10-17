These Return Metrics Don't Make Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC) Look Too Strong

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Virco Mfg (NASDAQ:VIRC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Virco Mfg:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = US$3.0m ÷ (US$166m - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Virco Mfg has an ROCE of 3.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Virco Mfg compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Virco Mfg.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Virco Mfg. About five years ago, returns on capital were 7.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Virco Mfg to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Virco Mfg has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 28% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Virco Mfg (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

