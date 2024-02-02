Return to Nature Funeral Home debris could end up in Pueblo; city seeks public comment

Pueblo city government is seeking public comment on an application that would allow for building demolition debris from the Return to Nature Funeral Home to be disposed of at the Pueblo Southside landfill following the EPA's decision to demolish the building.

The Penrose funeral home, where almost 200 improperly stored bodies were found in October, was ordered to be demolished by the EPA "to safely remove all residual medical and biological materials found in the building."

"The City of Pueblo has received and reviewed correspondence from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) approving a one-time waiver to the Engineering Design and Operations Plan (EDOP) for the Southside Landfill," the city said in a statement Tuesday.

"The modification is intended to facilitate the disposal of special materials resulting from a one-time removal action conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colorado."

However, the city is seeking public comment on the matter until Tuesday, Feb. 6.

“The City of Pueblo recognizes the importance of transparency and community involvement in decisions regarding waste disposal facilities," Pueblo Director of Public Works Andrew Hayes said in the city's statement. "This public comment period allows us to hear directly from our residents and incorporate their perspectives into our decision-making process."

Public comments can be submitted to the City of Pueblo's Public Works Department via an online form available at surveymonkey.com/r/RTN_Demolition

Comments can also be submitted by email to pubworks@pueblo.us or by mail to the city of Pueblo Public Works Department, 211 E. D Street, Pueblo, CO, 81003.

“This is an opportunity for our city to help a nearby community as well as hundreds of families that have been hit with an unimaginable tragedy,” said Hayes. “Accepting the building debris will not tarnish the community’s image or infer that the City of Pueblo is somehow complicit. With the proposed safety controls in place, there is virtually zero health risk to the public.”

