In His Return to Politics, Donald Trump Uses Lies and Bullying to Threaten His Party

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Elliott
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Feb. 28, 2021.
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Feb. 28, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando on Feb. 28, 2021. Credit - Elijah Nouvelage—Bloomberg/Getty Images

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election almost four months ago, but judging from the former President’s remarks over the weekend, neither he nor a conservative enclave of his Republican Party have come to terms with that reality.

In his first public appearance since leaving the White House, Trump seethed in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday about the election results, in which he lost the popular vote by 7 million votes to President Joe Biden. Against all evidence, Trump continued to falsely claim he had prevailed over the Democrats, the election was stolen from him and massive voter fraud had been perpetrated against America’s democracy. He cast doubt on the validity of an election that saw the highest levels of voter turnout in a century, threatened his critics by name and vowed retribution in the next round of balloting.

“But who knows? I might even decide to beat them for a third time,” Trump said, coyly hinting that he might seek the presidency in 2024.

Thus unfurled a 90-minute rant and reminder that, at least to one corner of the Republican Party, Trump is not just its most immediate past but perhaps also its future. The former reality star remains an animating force in American politics, a voice that is the loudest in an already noisy space of conservative braggarts and provocateurs. Among the self-selecting slice of conservatives who attend CPAC, which is hosted by the American Conservative Union, Trump remains the most popular figure; he captured the majority of participants’ support in a much-watched but seldom-predictive straw poll held at the conference each year.

Trump’s dominance on the right — at least as perceived three years before its first presidential primaries — is cause for plenty of angst among other quarters of the GOP. Trump still commands the attention of much of the party that he remade in his image and led to crushing losses in the White House, the Senate and the House. His brand of politics has proven toxic in the suburbs, among women and with persons of color. His antagonism wins high marks in conservative media but disdain among the swing voters the Republican Party needs if it’s to regain power. And rather than heed the warnings — issued without ambiguity by voters last November — there remains a sect of the party that thinks Trump offers a prescription for the GOP’s comeback.

To those doubters, Trump has a clear message: excommunication. During his rambling, campaign-style appearance, Trump called out the skeptics in his party and those who voted against him during his second impeachment. He lashed out at those who sought to hold him accountable for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, ignoring the event itself that left several people dead in its wake. The true sin was disloyalty to Trump, not the attempt to overturn the legitimate vote tallies. And when it came time to discredit hate, Trump was silent, standing on a stage that more than a few people noted looked an awful lot like a Nazi insignia.

Trump’s continued hold on the GOP shows few signs of weakening. Even as he inspires fretting among party stalwarts, he remains a dominating force — one that the Establishment wing of the GOP cannot risk losing. For now, Trump appears to be stepping away from a threat to start a splinter third party. If the GOP thinks its prospects are tough at the moment, imagine a conservative party cleaved in two.

For his part, Trump seems to understand that last point all too well. As he took the stage on Sunday, the mischief in his voice was as clear as his willingness to spread non-facts in pursuit of his grievances. “Do you miss me yet?” he said to cheers. In that room, the answer was clear.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump targets disloyal Republicans, repeats election lies and hints at 2024 run

    Former President Donald Trump hinted on Sunday at a possible presidential run in 2024, attacked President Joe Biden and repeated his fraudulent claims he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump vowed to help Republicans try to regain majorities - lost during his presidency - in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in 2022 congressional elections and dangled himself as a possibility for president in 2024. Trump's weeks away from Washington do not appear to have dimmed his anger at Republicans who voted to impeach or convict in a failed congressional effort to hold him responsible for inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • The lawyer for the 'QAnon Shaman' wants to use Trump's speech before the insurrection as part of his defense

    "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer has blamed Donald Trump for inciting his client to storm the Capitol building on January 6.

  • Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

    Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for GOP unity, even as he exacerbated intraparty divisions by attacking fellow Republicans and promoting lies about the election in a speech that made clear he intends to remain a dominant political force. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he has been hailed as a returning hero, Trump blasted his successor, President Joe Biden, and tried to lay out a vision for the future of the GOP that revolves firmly around him, despite his loss in November. “Do you miss me yet?” Trump said after taking the stage to his old rally soundtrack and cheers from the supportive crowd.

  • Big Pot Tries to Stop Patrick Kennedy From Becoming Drug Czar

    (Bloomberg) -- The marijuana lobby has a new foe, and this time it’s not a Republican but a Kennedy.Patrick J. Kennedy, the former eight-term congressman and son of the late Senator Ted Kennedy, wants to be the next White House drug czar but the marijuana industry is dead-set against him.Kennedy, who speaks openly about his life-long struggle with drug abuse, is now an advocate for those with mental health and addiction problems. He favors allowing pot for medical reasons but opposes legalizing its recreational use.That’s anathema to an industry whose goal is to make cannabis use as normal as alcohol and nicotine -- and to legalize the substance in all 50 states while Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress.While there’s no indication that Kennedy is under active consideration, the brawl over what normally is a low-profile appointment illustrates the huge stakes for an industry that’s increasingly flexing its muscle in Washington.The debate also highlights the different views that President Joe Biden, who coined the term “drug czar” in 1982, and Vice President Kamala Harris have expressed. Before she became Biden’s running mate, Harris sponsored marijuana industry-backed legislation in the Senate. Biden favors keeping marijuana illegal nationally, a view that’s more closely aligned with Kennedy’s.Harris’s positions are now the same as Biden’s, a Harris aide said, asking not to be identified because the vice president has not publicly weighed in on the issue. A White House official declined to comment on who is being considered for the job.One lead contender, according to two people familiar with the matter, is Rahul Gupta, the chief medical officer at the March of Dimes and a former state health official in West Virginia. Gupta was part of Biden’s transition team.Another top candidate is H. Westley Clark, a former official at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Regina LaBelle, currently the acting drug czar, is also on the short list, the people familiar said. Gupta and LaBelle declined to comment and Clark, who has industry support, didn’t respond to a request for comment.But the marijuana industry has spotlighted Kennedy, 53, out of concern he would be an obstacle to its goal of broader legalization.Cannabis companies frame nationwide legalization as a way to create jobs, boost tax revenue and help overhaul the criminal justice system. Legalization would also rapidly increase their profits by allowing the sale of more products to more customers with fewer legal and regulatory headaches.Kennedy worries that the industry is putting profits over public health. He agrees with experts like Susan Weiss, senior adviser to the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, who warns that marijuana can be addictive and may harm the brains of young people. She also says the effects of exposure to high-potency products are not well understood.Earlier: Teen Use, Mental Health Spur Talk of Pot CurbsWeiss, who would not comment on the drug czar post, said the brain continues to develop in adolescence and early adulthood. “We worry about exposure to cannabis during those periods,” she said. “We do know there’s a use disorder, and it’s not so easy to get rid of,” said Weiss, using a technical term for addiction. “They are usually young people” who develop it.Kennedy has strong backing from mental-health experts, such as Arthur C. Evans Jr., chief executive officer of the American Psychological Association. But the former lawmaker lacks industry support.Kennedy’s views are based on “outmoded morality” and “out-of-touch edicts that simply don’t work,” the Marijuana Policy Project said in a Feb. 8 email. The pro-pot group, with thousands of individual dues-paying members, has been involved in many state legalization efforts.The U.S. Cannabis Council, an industry lobbying group, also opposes Kennedy. “Someone who isn’t paying attention to the fact that 15 states have legalized would not be a good fit for the job,” said Steven Hawkins, the council’s interim chief executive officer.Earlier: The Shortest Road to Legal Weed Runs Through GeorgiaRecreational marijuana is legal in 15 states while 36 have approved it for medicinal use. It’s classified as a Schedule I drug – the category reserved for the most dangerous substances, like heroin – which is higher than the Schedule II classification for opioids.U.S. sales of legal cannabis and its derivatives are expected to exceed $26 billion this year, up from $22 billion last year, according to Euromonitor International, a market research company.Whoever gets the drug czar post would signal what the administration’s marijuana policy is likely to be. Biden helped create the Office of National Drug Control Policy, whose director is often called the drug czar. Drug use is also a personal topic for Biden, whose son, Hunter, has struggled with addiction.In a CNN town hall appearance on Feb. 16, the president supported decriminalizing pot possession when he said: “No one should go to jail for the use of a drug. They should go to drug rehabilitation.”As a candidate, he said he would use executive authority to ease restrictions on research and allow doctors to prescribe marijuana as an opioid alternative. But marijuana would still be illegal under federal law.The Office of National Drug Control Policy, which has an annual budget of $379 million, coordinates other government agencies involved in drug policy. While the opioid crisis will probably top its agenda, marijuana policy is likely be a close second.Kennedy is co-founder of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, an Alexandria, Virginia, based non-profit that seeks to reduce marijuana use. The organization is funded through individual donations and family foundations. It doesn’t accept pharmaceutical, alcohol or tobacco industry money.He decries the industry’s promotion of legalization as a means of repairing the harm done by the decades-long war on drugs, during which a disproportionate number of Black people went to prison for drug offenses. The industry has said it hopes to help Black people participate in the profits of a legalized industry, such as by opening Black-owned dispensaries in Black communities.Earlier: Pot Push to Put Social Justice in the Spotlight: Cannabis WeeklyInstead of helping close the racial divide, legalization may exacerbate it by harming careers and setting up Black youth to fail, Kennedy argues. “Even if the U.S. says we’re going to legalize, it doesn’t mean that a bank or a construction firm is going to say it’s OK to screen positive,” Kennedy said.“I won’t try to get this job by not ruffling any feathers and keeping my head down and not saying anything about what I see as a true threat on the horizon,” he said. “We know it’s not about this social justice issue. It’s about the money.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zlatan's attack on LeBron James echoes the hypocrisy of the American right

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s criticism of LeBron’s activism is a rehash of the familiar Fox News double standard: that it’s OK for athletes to speak out on issues as long as conservatives agree At the end of Black History Month, the Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a larger-than-life figure who has resuscitated an entire city during a remarkable season with Milan, felt the need to take time out of his schedule to criticize LeBron James for using his global platform to turn a spotlight on social injustices in the United States. LeBron has been one of the NBA’s leading voices in the ongoing fight against police brutality, racism, inequality and social change, using his voice in a way that will have him permanently listed with the great athlete-activists of the past such as Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Carlos, Tommie Smith, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Craig Hodges and Colin Kaepernick. Etan Thomas Apparently, Ibrahmovic believes that’s not his place. In an interview with Discovery+ in Sweden, Ibrahimovic felt compelled to criticize the Los Angeles Lakers star and any sportsperson who dares to use their position and platform to speak out on issues beyond the narrow focus of the sport they play. “I like (James) a lot,” Ibrahimovic said. “He’s phenomenal, what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people with a status speak about politics. Do what you’re good at doing. “I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I’m no politician. If I’d been a politician, I would be doing politics. “This is the first mistake famous people do when they become famous: for me it is better to avoid certain topics and do what you’re good doing, otherwise you risk doing something wrongly.” On Friday, after the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron responded to the criticism from Zlatan by vowing never to stay silent about social causes. As he put it to reporters: “I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression – things that go on in our community. “Because I was a part of my community at one point and saw the things that were going on, and I know what’s still going on because I have a group of 300-plus kids at my school that are going through the same thing and they need a voice. “I’m their voice and I use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that might be going on, not only in my community but in this country and around the world.” LeBron James addresses the media at the 2018 opening of the I Promise School, a district-run public school in his Ohio hometown of Akron that was the brainchild of James’s foundation and the city’s public school district. Photograph: Jason Miller/Getty Images LeBron didn’t stop there. He went on to reference a Canal Plus interview with Ibrahimovic from three years ago where he blamed “undercover racism” for what he’s considered unfair treatment by the Swedish media. “He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a [traditional Swedish] last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind. I’m kind of the wrong guy to go at, because I do my homework.” Maybe Ibrahimovic watched a little too much Fox News while he was living in the US during his two-year spell with the LA Galaxy, because his criticism sounded very familiar to Laura Ingraham, the conservative opinionator who infamously demanded that LeBron “shut up and dribble” in a segment many perceived as racist. It’s a line of argument that exposed Ingraham and the entire American right wing: It’s perfectly OK for athletes to use their platform when they are promoting a narrative that you agree with or that is personal to you. That double standard was on full display last year when the GOP invited NFL and college football legend Herschel Walker to be a speaker at the Republican national convention. However, if the narrative is in opposition to their personal beliefs, then the athlete needs to stay in his lane, or stick to sports, or shut up and dribble – or as Ibrahimovic put it – do what you’re good at doing. And again, as LeBron pointed out, Ibrahimovic had zero problem speaking out about the racism and discrimination he felt that he was a victim of. That’s the definition of hypocrisy. And finally, for the record, LeBron’s decision to stand with the athletes and activists across America in calling for an end to the police killings of unarmed Black and Brown people isn’t “politics”, but a demand for basic human rights. And that’s something that anyone – no matter what color, race, nationality, place of origin, background, religion, occupation or status – should have the moral courage to support. Like Dr Martin Luther King said, there comes a point when silence is betrayal.

  • QAnon followers read the tea leaves in Donald Trump's CPAC speech

    The QAnon netherworld was abuzz with excitement after former President Donald Trump spoke Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The movement devoted to a variety of conspiracy theories is spreading the notion that Trump will be reinstated as president on March 4 -- this Thursday. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the latest from the increasingly mainstream QAnon universe.

  • Bill Cassidy warns it’s dangerous for GOP to ‘idolize’ Trump

    “If we idolize one person, we will lose,” the Louisiana Republican said.

  • President Biden Should Expand on the Abraham Accords, Not Abandon Them

    As President Biden begins his engagement with our closest allies and partners in the Middle East, there is an opportunity to build on the momentum of the Abraham Accords to advance U.S. interests and leverage the emerging bonds among our closest regional partners. American leadership was a necessary (though by itself insufficient) condition to the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and will remain essential to building cooperative relationships between Israel and other formerly hostile powers. Biden should expand on this inheritance from the Trump administration, not try to move beyond it. The alignment of our regional partners and allies in both the economic and security domains will ensure that the legacy of the Accords incentivizes other states to normalize relations with Israel and forge new economic and security partnerships to meet the myriad challenges posed not only by Iran, but also by the malign influence of China and Russia. Following the announcement of diplomatic normalization between Israel and the UAE in August of last year, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco quickly followed suit. What motivated this move? Certainly, the threat from violent extremism and Iran animated the members, but so too did the promise of cooperation and recovery from the pandemic’s impact on their economies. How can the U.S. capitalize on this momentum to persuade other countries to join and expand the Accords? The first step is to establish trust. This begins with cooperation on security threats that preoccupy the region’s leaders. In addition to restating joint commitments to counter violent extremism, we should ensure close collaboration to address the regional threat from Iran and its surrogates. The State Department can rapidly affirm the interagency review that approved of arms sales providing our regional partners with the tools required to combat shared threats, recognizing that both Russia and China would be happy to fill the void without restrictions. Next, we should expand scale. Discussions should be advanced incrementally and can include the commencement of international flights, the opening of commercial offices, and reducing trade restrictions. It can also include establishing representation for the Accords’ members not already in the Gulf Cooperation Council to provide a multilateral forum for collaboration. Recognizing the steps taken by Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 warrants their inclusion and a corresponding review of our security cooperation to ensure we remain their preferred partner. We must also expand scope. The initial focus on economic, cultural, and social issues was intentional, but was always to meant to expand and address the complex security issues faced by its members, including the regional threats from Iran, violent extremism, and Chinese and Russian malign influence. In this context, the foundational work to establish a regional security architecture to share the burdens and make effective use of the region’s capabilities warrants consideration. This would increase interoperability, expand compliance with international law through integration of forces and the principles to which they adhere, and reduce the commitment of U.S. resources. Perhaps most important, it would serve to constrain and reverse the concerted efforts of China and Russia to expand their influence over a region that has the potential to afford them both clients for strategic-weapon sales and the corresponding relationships that undermine our interests. Finally, the U.S. should lead efforts to institutionalize. Moving beyond the current cluster of bilateral or trilateral arrangements, the U.S. should help establish a secretariat among the Accords’ members (including Egypt and Jordan) to accelerate developments, provide a forum to expand membership, and organize these activities under a single umbrella. Conducting bilateral discussions can be complicated but can be pursued more effectively in some instances within a multilateral forum. The U.S. can consider appointing a special envoy to elevate the profile of the secretariat and signal its importance to existing and future members. This mechanism should continue to align strategic investment tools such as the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Export-Import Bank (EXIM), which both played critical roles in securing and implementing the Accords. Without U.S. leadership, the historic agreements would not have been concluded; absent sustained investment, they will fail to achieve their potential. This would constrain the region’s economic recovery from the pandemic, undermine any negotiation with Iran, erode support for counterterrorism cooperation, open a door to Russian and Chinese malign influence, compromise regional stability, discourage essential cooperation, and provide an opportunity for ISIS’s and al-Qaeda’s resurgence. Naturally, the inverse holds if we seize the opportunity that the region’s historic transformation offers. We could build upon it to enhance regional stability, security, and trade and the opportunity of a U.S.-led regional security architecture built to safeguard an economic foundation that will endure, reducing our costs while constraining our adversaries. The Abraham Accords constitute the beginning of a regional evolution requiring American leadership to ensure its growth and development. The alignment of our regional partners and allies in both the economic and security domains constrains Iran, but equally important, it limits the malign influence of China and Russia, both of which oppose us and neither of which recognizes Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (the principle that Israel must have more and better weapons than its neighbors). They will also continue to manufacture and exploit fissures among the U.S. and its regional partners if we fail to seize this historic opportunity in the region to advance America’s interests with significantly fewer resources and more capable partners, integrated like never before. Though he’s unlikely to admit it, Biden received something of a gift from the Trump administration with the Accords. What comes next is up to him.

  • Congressman Matt Gaetz doubles down on his defense of Ted Cruz's Cancún vacation

    Florida GOP Rep. Gaetz claimed at CPAC that the news media is more worried about Ted Cruz's vacation than migrant 'caravans going through Mexico.'

  • Trump at CPAC called out his GOP critics and again claimed he won the 2020 election, showing he's still determined to undermine US democracy

    Former President Donald Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him was at the heart of his Sunday-night speech at CPAC.

  • Jake Burger 'happy to be here' in return to White Sox spring training games

    It's been a long road back for Jake Burger. But the former first-round pick finally made it back to White Sox spring training games Sunday, taking great joy in what he called "a special moment."

  • Meghan Markle just wore the prettiest spring dress for her interview with Oprah

    Meghan's maternity style is flawless.

  • 2 Minute Drill: In fans' eyes, Celtics just can't lose

    There's no team in town that inspires unbridled optimism or unwavering positivity quite like the Boston Celtics. They are the only Boston sports team that literally can't lose.

  • Sources: Pistons among teams interested in Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have had interest in acquiring Spencer Dinwiddie from the Nets, per SNY sources.

  • Will Senate make changes to coronavirus relief bill?

    Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., discusses House's $1.9 trillion legislation for pandemic response and Biden's Iranian airstrike.

  • Progressive group launches ad comparing Supreme Court justices to segregationists

    Demand Justice will air a TV ad urging lawmakers to support voting rights legislation

  • Tortured by al Qaeda, He Saw the Same Craziness in the Capitol Rioters

    Jim Cole/APAfter they locked his body into a truck tire. After they cuffed his hands behind his back, then flipped him over so his weight rested on his knees and forehead. After they poured water over him, then beat his feet and hands with steel cables. That’s when Theo Padnos confessed to helping the CIA kill Islamic terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, to being gay, to helping the CIA get the goods on al Qaeda in Syria, and to his desire to rape Syrian women.None of this was true.“The ideal torturer in an Islamic state is someone who takes himself out of the act entirely,” says Padnos, whose new book, Blindfold: A Memoir of Capture, Torture and Enlightenment, tells of the nearly two years he was held as a prisoner by al Qaeda in Syria. “[The torturer] does his bit without emotion. The vast majority of them thought of torture as work they had to do to purify Syria of bad elements that had crept into the nation during the time of the Assads.”Padnos, a writer who spoke Arabic, went to Syria in late 2012 with the aim of rambling along the Syrian-Turkish frontier and reporting about how the uprising against the Assad regime was affecting the average citizen. He had been to Syria in the past, had even studied at an Islamic religious school in Damascus. But the Syria he had known no longer existed, and in the book he is the first to admit that his under-estimation of the situation in 2012, and his lack of a press pass—he had no assignment—was what got him into trouble.Detainees Describe an American Presence in Their Torture Chambers“I thought I knew Syria so well that I could get along with everybody,” says Padnos. “But obviously, the whole country was in the process of a radical psychological transformation. Something had happened in the countryside that had changed the whole complexion of the society.”Padnos decided to sneak into Syria from Antakya, Turkey, with a group of men he thought were smugglers. But those companions kidnapped him, and eventually he was turned over to Jebhat al-Nusra, the Syrian al Qaeda franchise. Thrown into a cell in the basement of the Aleppo eye hospital, Padnos began an odyssey that saw him transferred to the basement of a villa, then a grocery store, a warehouse basement, a basement of Aleppo’s motor vehicles department, a janitor’s closet, a cell in a farmhouse, and towards the end of his captivity, a plush villa where he was given some small freedoms and was essentially under house arrest. Throughout all this he was tortured on a regular basis and referred to by his captors with such charming names as Pig, Donkey, Insect, and Filth.“There’s a psychological sense of terror and despair” about situations like this, says Padnos. “You don’t know how long it will go on, and where it’s going. They can drag it out for months.” But, he adds in the book, “once you know the rules, life in our society, even in its worst places, in which, I’m pretty sure, I lived, was bearable.”Padnos says his kidnappers told him they hated the West because of its arrogance, its preoccupation with sex, and its alleged submission to the Jews. Some wanted to establish an age-old Islamic dream, where Muslims would live in harmony with the land and themselves, invincible before Islam’s enemies, and at one with the Koran. Padnos admits that some of their grievances made sense, that “they feel oppressed in their own countries. A major grievance is that Islam as a religion is not the power it once was, it does not provide justice as it once did.”In this respect, the longing for a purer, more just Islamic society mirrors in some ways the anger of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The major comparison is the radicalization of normal people,” says Padnos. “What happened in Syria is that huge swaths of the population became radicalized. Most of these MAGA guys, they believe they are on a spiritual quest to make America great. They have surrendered themselves to some authority they really don’t understand. Here it’s Donald Trump, over there it’s ISIS. It’s the crowd element that is frightening.”During his time in captivity, Padnos became used to what he calls “welcoming parties”—the beatings he received when entering a new prison—and began to think of his constant attempts to rid himself of lice as a “leisure activity.” He came to realize that his guards were often bored, and to relieve their boredom, they abused him. He also had an extremely contentious relationship with one fellow cellmate, Matt Schrier, a photojournalist who converted to Islam while in prison.“Matt hated me because I had refused to convert, because I felt I was more than willing to find the good in an al Qaeda suicide bomber than I was to spend a moment in conversation with him, and because I knew the secret of his bad faith. (Schrier has admitted his conversion to Islam improved relations with his kidnappers).”Padnos was finally released in August 2014, thanks to a ransom paid by the Qatari government which, he says, “probably started the problem; they sent in a lot of weapons to Syria that wound up in the hands of the radicals. They had this idea of sponsoring a revolution in Syria [but] they armed the people who tortured me.” Padnos was forced to rely on Qatari largesse because the United States has a policy of not negotiating with terrorists, something the former prisoner gets angry about when the subject is brought up.“I negotiated with terrorists every day,” he says. “I had no moral qualms about talking to anybody if it was about saving the life of an American citizen. The U.S. will talk to them, but they will not make any concessions to terrorists.”You can understand why Padnos feels that way—any hostage probably feels the same—and still disagree with him. But there are more important, and more sobering, lessons that Padnos wants readers to take away from Blindfold: “I want readers to see that a strange psychological phenomenon has taken over vast swaths of the landscape. They called it a caliphate, I call it mass craziness. It’s The Handmaid’s Tale, a nightmare society where women are sex slaves and people are tortured in the public square.”Still, Padnos made it back home to Vermont safely, and says that if nothing else, the experience made him understand “how fragile life is. I got a second chance to live, and I will not take such cavalier risks in my life again. I came through this happier than I was before, eager to live life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This Rare 1974 BMW 2002 Turbo Deserves To Be Driven

    Less than 2,000 of these were even made!

  • The inside story of the Iranian attack on Al Asad Airbase

    60 Minutes contributor David Martin and producer Mary Walsh report on the January 2020 attack on American forces stationed in Iraq.

  • Duke teacher said he was doxxed by ESPN commentator. He’s thankful it hasn’t been worse

    Exclusive: Nathan Kalman-Lamb, a lecturing fellow at Duke, shared the extent of the blowback he received after ESPN’s Dan Dakich read his personal details on air.