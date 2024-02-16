Return of snow snarls morning traffic in central Iowa

The return of snow brings slippery conditions for central Iowa drivers on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

After weeks of respite, central Iowa drivers were once again dealing with wintry road conditions on Friday after a heavier-then-expected snowfall.

With 2 to 3.5 inches of snow covering the Des Moines metro, there were plenty of accidents on slick roadways. There had been more than 10 crashes or spinouts on icy roads by 7 a.m. in Des Moines, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Iowa 511 showed blockages due to crashes in both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 235, and Interstate 80 from Altoona eastward was completely covered in snow.

The Iowa Highway Patrol posted on Facebook to remind drivers that even though Friday's snowfall was light compared to January's near-record 27 inches, they still should exercise care, saying "data shows most crashes happen in less than 2 inches of snow."

Iowa Department of Transportation had sent out more than 100 plows across the state, officials said. Metro cities were activating snow ordinances limiting street parking so plows can do their jobs.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Crashes, spinouts reported on central Iowa roads as snow returns