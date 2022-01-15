The Return Trends At Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Look Promising

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Activision Blizzard, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$24b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Activision Blizzard has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Entertainment industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Activision Blizzard

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Activision Blizzard's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Activision Blizzard are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 50% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, Activision Blizzard has decreased current liabilities to 8.4% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Activision Blizzard has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 73% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Activision Blizzard can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation.

While Activision Blizzard isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

