Return Trends At Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Adacel Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$4.7m ÷ (US$27m - US$9.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Adacel Technologies has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Adacel Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Adacel Technologies here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Adacel Technologies' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. Although current returns are high, we'd need more evidence of underlying growth for it to look like a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Adacel Technologies has been paying out 80% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

What We Can Learn From Adacel Technologies' ROCE

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 58% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for Adacel Technologies (3 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

