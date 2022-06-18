The Return Trends At Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Agilysys:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$8.9m ÷ (US$214m - US$71m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Agilysys has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 9.7%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Agilysys' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Agilysys.

The Trend Of ROCE

Agilysys has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 6.2% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

What We Can Learn From Agilysys' ROCE

To bring it all together, Agilysys has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And a remarkable 295% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Agilysys does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

