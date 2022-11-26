Return Trends At Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Air Products and Chemicals' (NYSE:APD) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Air Products and Chemicals, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$2.5b ÷ (US$27b - US$3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Air Products and Chemicals has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Air Products and Chemicals compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Air Products and Chemicals' ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 48% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 10%. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Air Products and Chemicals has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

In the end, Air Products and Chemicals has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 116% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals that we think you should be aware of.

