Return Trends At Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alliant Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$786m ÷ (US$19b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Alliant Energy has an ROCE of 4.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alliant Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Alliant Energy's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 35% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Alliant Energy's ROCE

In conclusion, Alliant Energy has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 75% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Alliant Energy does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

