The Return Trends At Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ameresco, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$145m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$860m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Ameresco has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ameresco compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Ameresco.

What Can We Tell From Ameresco's ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 6.6%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 205%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Ameresco's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Ameresco is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 505% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, Ameresco does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

